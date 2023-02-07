Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Have Three All-Conference Finishes on Day Three at NSIC Championships
WEST FARGO, N.D. – On the third day of competition, St. Cloud State Women's Swim & Dive had two individual and one relay all-conference performance at the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday in West Fargo, N.D. Sophomore Anna Reschko (Franfurt, Germany) was the runner-up finisher in the 200-yard butterfly, while sophomore Ruthie Lucht (Tempe Ariz.) earned a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle. In relay events, the SCSU 800-yard freestyle relay team posted a second-place finish.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Softball Opens 2023 Season in Annual Kelly Laas Invitational
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State softball is back and ready for action. The Huskies will open their 2023 in the annual Kelly Laas Invitational February 11-12 hosted in the Husky Dome in St. Cloud, MN. The Huskies will play four games over the weekend, opening with UMary followed by Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth.
scsuhuskies.com
SCSU earns three top-five finishes at Massive Meet #1
MANKATO, Minn. – St. Cloud State Track & Field earned three top-five finishes at the hotly-contested Minnesota State Massive Meet #1 in Mankato on Friday evening. Parker Buske and Paola Brena led the individual competitors with fourth-place marks in the Triple and High Jump respectively while the Distance Medley Relay team took fifth.
scsuhuskies.com
Matchinsky and Reschko Win Titles at NSIC Championships
WEST FARGO, N.D. – St. Cloud State Women's Swim & Dive crowned its first two champions of the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday in West Fargo, N.D. Senior Meredith Matchinsky (St. Cloud, Minn.) won the 1-meter dive, while sophomore Anna Reschko (Franfurt, Germany) won the 100-yard butterfly. The duo were part of three all-conference performers on the day for the Huskies, who were joined by sophomore Meredith Bangs (Muskego, Wis.) third-place finish in the 400-yard IM.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Track & Field prepares for busy weekend in Mankato & Collegeville
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Track & Field will compete at three meets this weekend, with one group headed to Mankato for the Minnesota State Massive Meet #1 and #2 on Friday and Saturday while a second contingent will head to Collegeville for the CSB/SJU Quad on Saturday.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Falls on Buzzer Beater Shot
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball dropped its third consecutive game falling in a heart breaker to Minot State off a buzzer beater shot Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies fell 60-58 to the Beavers as St. Cloud came back during the fourth period after struggling in the first three. In the first half of the game, the Huskies shot .222 from the field while in the fourth quarter had a much better offensive showing shooting .833. Two athletes scored in the double-digit marks.
scsuhuskies.com
Chobak, No. 12 Huskies take No. 7 Minnesota Duluth to shootout
DULUTH, Minn. – Junior goaltender JoJo Chobak stopped 43 shots while Emma Gentry provided the lone Huskies goal as No. 12 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey took a point from No. 7 Minnesota Duluth with a 1-1 tie on Friday evening at Amsoil Arena. Chobak was simply phenomenal in...
scsuhuskies.com
Bouley, Nordic Ski Compete in Duluth at GNAC Qualifier
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Nordic Ski competed in Duluth this past weekend at the CCSA at GNAC. Senior Cheresa Bouley (Zimmerman, Minn.) finished 12th out of 32 competitors in the 5KM freestyle interval on Saturday, February 4th. Bouley recorded a time of 15:51.6 in the event.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 12 Huskies prep for road finale at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 12 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey hits the road this weekend to take on No. 7 Minnesota Duluth in their road regular season finale at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday with a 3:00 p.m. CT finale on Saturday. Both games of the series will be broadcast on B1G+ and 88.1 FM KVSC.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Returns Home for Two Games
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is gearing up for their last full home weekend of matchups before closing the regular season with a home-and-home. The Huskies will take on Minot State Feb. 10 and UMary Feb. 11. Friday's game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m....
scsuhuskies.com
(RV) Huskies continue nonconference play at Arkansas Monticello
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball continues the nonconference portion of their 2023 schedule with a trip to Monticello, Arkansas for a three-game series with Arkansas Monticello. The Huskies and Boll Weevils begin their set with a Noon doubleheader on Saturday before closing with a single game on Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT.
Comments / 0