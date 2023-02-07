ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies Have Three All-Conference Finishes on Day Three at NSIC Championships

WEST FARGO, N.D. – On the third day of competition, St. Cloud State Women's Swim & Dive had two individual and one relay all-conference performance at the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday in West Fargo, N.D. Sophomore Anna Reschko (Franfurt, Germany) was the runner-up finisher in the 200-yard butterfly, while sophomore Ruthie Lucht (Tempe Ariz.) earned a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle. In relay events, the SCSU 800-yard freestyle relay team posted a second-place finish.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Softball Opens 2023 Season in Annual Kelly Laas Invitational

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State softball is back and ready for action. The Huskies will open their 2023 in the annual Kelly Laas Invitational February 11-12 hosted in the Husky Dome in St. Cloud, MN. The Huskies will play four games over the weekend, opening with UMary followed by Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

SCSU earns three top-five finishes at Massive Meet #1

MANKATO, Minn. – St. Cloud State Track & Field earned three top-five finishes at the hotly-contested Minnesota State Massive Meet #1 in Mankato on Friday evening. Parker Buske and Paola Brena led the individual competitors with fourth-place marks in the Triple and High Jump respectively while the Distance Medley Relay team took fifth.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Matchinsky and Reschko Win Titles at NSIC Championships

WEST FARGO, N.D. – St. Cloud State Women's Swim & Dive crowned its first two champions of the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday in West Fargo, N.D. Senior Meredith Matchinsky (St. Cloud, Minn.) won the 1-meter dive, while sophomore Anna Reschko (Franfurt, Germany) won the 100-yard butterfly. The duo were part of three all-conference performers on the day for the Huskies, who were joined by sophomore Meredith Bangs (Muskego, Wis.) third-place finish in the 400-yard IM.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Falls on Buzzer Beater Shot

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball dropped its third consecutive game falling in a heart breaker to Minot State off a buzzer beater shot Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies fell 60-58 to the Beavers as St. Cloud came back during the fourth period after struggling in the first three. In the first half of the game, the Huskies shot .222 from the field while in the fourth quarter had a much better offensive showing shooting .833. Two athletes scored in the double-digit marks.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Chobak, No. 12 Huskies take No. 7 Minnesota Duluth to shootout

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior goaltender JoJo Chobak stopped 43 shots while Emma Gentry provided the lone Huskies goal as No. 12 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey took a point from No. 7 Minnesota Duluth with a 1-1 tie on Friday evening at Amsoil Arena. Chobak was simply phenomenal in...
DULUTH, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Bouley, Nordic Ski Compete in Duluth at GNAC Qualifier

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Nordic Ski competed in Duluth this past weekend at the CCSA at GNAC. Senior Cheresa Bouley (Zimmerman, Minn.) finished 12th out of 32 competitors in the 5KM freestyle interval on Saturday, February 4th. Bouley recorded a time of 15:51.6 in the event.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 12 Huskies prep for road finale at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 12 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey hits the road this weekend to take on No. 7 Minnesota Duluth in their road regular season finale at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday with a 3:00 p.m. CT finale on Saturday. Both games of the series will be broadcast on B1G+ and 88.1 FM KVSC.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Returns Home for Two Games

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is gearing up for their last full home weekend of matchups before closing the regular season with a home-and-home. The Huskies will take on Minot State Feb. 10 and UMary Feb. 11. Friday's game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

(RV) Huskies continue nonconference play at Arkansas Monticello

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball continues the nonconference portion of their 2023 schedule with a trip to Monticello, Arkansas for a three-game series with Arkansas Monticello. The Huskies and Boll Weevils begin their set with a Noon doubleheader on Saturday before closing with a single game on Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy