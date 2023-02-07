ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball dropped its third consecutive game falling in a heart breaker to Minot State off a buzzer beater shot Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies fell 60-58 to the Beavers as St. Cloud came back during the fourth period after struggling in the first three. In the first half of the game, the Huskies shot .222 from the field while in the fourth quarter had a much better offensive showing shooting .833. Two athletes scored in the double-digit marks.

