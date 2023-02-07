Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tourcounsel.com
Katy Mills | Shopping mall in Katy, Texas
Katy Mills is a shopping mall in Katy, Texas within the Houston metropolitan area, and it is one of the tourist destinations in Houston. It was developed by The Mills Corporation and is now managed by Simon Property Group, who owns 62.5% of it. The mall opened on October 28,...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas
Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
coveringkaty.com
Walmart reveals why it's closing Westheimer Parkway location
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Walmart Neighborhood Market at the intersection of Westheimer Parkway and Falcon Landing Boulevard is closing because it was "underperforming" financially according to company executives. "While our underlying business is strong, this specific store hasn't performed as well as we hoped," Walmart said in...
Ahead of Valentine's Day, one Brenham business owner is hosting a 'Galentines Day' event to help the community
BRENHAM, Texas — Love is in the air. If you go downtown in Brenham, one market is whipping up a potion for a long-lasting connection in the community. Jamie Pinner is the Co-Founder of COEO, an all-women and veteran-owned business that created Markets on Main in Brenham. It's a...
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
New high school coming near Tesla Gigafactory
The second high school in Del Valle is planned to be about 410,000 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Del Valle ISD) The Del Valle ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of nearly 150 acres of land in the fall to build three new schools, including a high school, a middle school and an elementary school.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
KBTX.com
Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
Video: Junior high school student repeatedly hits another girl in Katy ISD classroom
KATY, Texas — A viral video posted on social media appears to show a Katy ISD junior high school student attacking another girl out of the blue in a classroom full of students. The video shows one girl repeatedly hitting another student while others stand by and watch. "Very...
kwhi.com
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
