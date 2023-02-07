ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Top, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Katy Mills | Shopping mall in Katy, Texas

Katy Mills is a shopping mall in Katy, Texas within the Houston metropolitan area, and it is one of the tourist destinations in Houston. It was developed by The Mills Corporation and is now managed by Simon Property Group, who owns 62.5% of it. The mall opened on October 28,...
KATY, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas

Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
BRYAN, TX
coveringkaty.com

Walmart reveals why it's closing Westheimer Parkway location

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Walmart Neighborhood Market at the intersection of Westheimer Parkway and Falcon Landing Boulevard is closing because it was "underperforming" financially according to company executives. "While our underlying business is strong, this specific store hasn't performed as well as we hoped," Walmart said in...
KATY, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

New high school coming near Tesla Gigafactory

The second high school in Del Valle is planned to be about 410,000 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Del Valle ISD) The Del Valle ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of nearly 150 acres of land in the fall to build three new schools, including a high school, a middle school and an elementary school.
DEL VALLE, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM

Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy