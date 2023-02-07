Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO