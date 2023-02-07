Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights Start Fresh After All-Star Break

The Vegas Golden knights start their final stretch of the 2022-23 season with a road game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

The club is currently third in the Pacific Division with a 29-18-4 record (62 points) and will be looking to end a four-game losing streak.

The players will be joined by their fathers on this two-game road trip as part of the team's annual "father's trip."

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said he would like to see a complete game from his club when it takes the ice Tuesday.

"Our defensive game came around on the last road trip better," Cassidy told the media after Tuesday's team morning skate. "But we couldn't finish the plays we needed to to get the win. So we want to see those kind of merge together. And usually, one can lead into the other, right? If you're playing good defense, you'll get more chances to score, you'll get the puck back. And when you're scoring, you see the other team will take some risks, so you'll even get more opportunities if you're playing good defense. So they kind of go hand in hand and that's where we're at."

Cassidy and the Golden Knights have an opportunity to start with the clean slate, leaving everything from before the All-Star break in the rearview mirror.

"Yesterday with the dads, there was a little bit more discussion about the trip and today, we get ready for the game," Cassidy said. "That's something we have to sort of bury. Whatever happened the last stretch of games where we weren't as efficient as we wanted to be, -- was typically on offense -- we got to bury it and get going here. It's getting to that crunch time where -- listen, Nashville's chasing us, right? They've become four-point games.

"You never want to get too deep into this -- get the guys' solely focused on the schedule. It's about the process, playing right. But this is the time of year where you got to recognize where you are, who's near you and the importance of the two points every night."

