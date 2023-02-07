Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
Related
aiexpress.io
VulnCheck Raises $3.2M in Seed Funding
VulnCheck, a Lexington, MA-based vulnerability intelligence firm, raised $3.2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Sorenson Ventures with participation from In-Q-Tel, Lux Capital, Aviso Ventures, Dave Cole, and Oliver Friedrichs. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to extend hiring and bolster product growth. Based in...
aiexpress.io
Tioga Cardiovascular Closes $30M Series A Financing
Tioga Cardiovascular, a Los Gatos, CA-based firm that goals to redefine structural coronary heart valve alternative, raised $30M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Cormorant Asset Administration, with participation from The Capital Partnership, AMED Ventures, the PA MedTech VC Fund, and Shifamed angel buyers. The corporate intends...
aiexpress.io
Bloomwell Group Closes Multi-Million Euro Growth Funding
Bloomwell Group, a Frankfurt, Germany-based medical hashish holding firm, raised a Multi Million Euro Development funding. The spherical was led by Artemis Development Companions with participation from Measure 8 Enterprise Companions, German household workplace and Moritz Bleibtreu. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its...
aiexpress.io
Latent Technology Raises $2.1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Latent Technology, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform that permits sport builders to construct interactive and immersive worlds, closed a $2.1M pre-seed funding. The spherical was led by Root Ventures and Spark Capital, with participation from gaming fund Bitkraft. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
Vault Raises $4M in Series A Funding
Vault, a New York-based supplier of a Digital Music Collectible (DMC) format, raised $4M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to $13M, was led by Placeholder VC, with participation from current buyers AlleyCorp, Bullpen Capital, and Everblue Administration. The corporate intends to make use of the...
aiexpress.io
Rezolve.ai Raises $11M in Series A Funding
Rezolve.ai, a Dublin, CA-based supplier of an AI-powered worker service SaaS platform, raised $11M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by SIG Enterprise Capital with participation from Exfinity Enterprise Companions, 9Unicorns and Tri Valley Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale progress and...
aiexpress.io
Arrcus Raises $50M in Series D Funding
Arrcus, a San Jose, CA-based hyperscale networking software program firm, raised $50M in Sequence D funding. The spherical was led by Prosperity7 Ventures, with participation from Clear Ventures, Common Catalyst, Liberty World and Lightspeed, in addition to Silicon Valley Financial institution. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
Stratus Materials Raises $12M in Series A Financing
Stratus Materials, a Pittsburgh, PA-based developer and producer of cathode energetic supplies for lithium-ion batteries, raised $12M in Collection A funding (in mid-2022). The spherical was led by Breakthrough Power Ventures (BEV) with participation from DNS Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress...
aiexpress.io
Marker Learning Raises $15M in Series A Funding
Marker Learning, a New York-based supplier of distant studying and a focus incapacity providers, raised $15M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, Main Ventures, Distinction Companions, Operator Companions, Night time Ventures, Danny Inexperienced and Jewell Loyd. The...
aiexpress.io
Blobr Raises $5.4M in Funding – FinSMEs
The spherical was led by 10x Founders, with participation from FJ Labs, one other.vc, New Wave and Seedcamp, in addition to angels like Charles Songhurst, Thibaud Elziere, Quentin Nickmans, Amaury Sepulchre, Matthieu Vaxelaire and Chris Adelsbach. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its...
aiexpress.io
Ostial Corp Closes $7.5M Series C Financing
Ostial Corp, a Campbell, CA-based non-public medical know-how firm, raised $7.5M in Sequence C funding. The spherical was led by Delos Capital with participation from AMED Ventures. The corporate intend sto use the funds to speed up commercialization and pipeline growth of its novel FLASH Aorto-Ostial Angioplasty System. Ostial Company...
aiexpress.io
Asylon Robotics Raises Funding From Veteran Ventures
Asylon Robotics, a Philadelphia, PA-based automated air and floor safety robotics firm, obtained an funding from Veteran Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional strengthen its protection portfolio. Led by CEO Damon Henryand, Asylon supplies superior and...
aiexpress.io
Reshape Bio Raises $8.1M in Funding
Reshape Biotech, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based supplier of an built-in {hardware} and software program platform digitizing microbiology experiments, raised $8.1M in funding. The spherical was led by ACME Capital, with participation from FundersClub, Y Combinator, Nicholas Francis and Per Falholt. As well as, ACME Capital Associate, Christian Tang-Jespersen, joins Reshape’s Board of Administrators.
aiexpress.io
Lunar Raises EUR35M in Funding
Lunar, an Aarhus, Denmark-based challenger financial institution, raised €35m in funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden operations and its enterprise attain, shortening the trail to profitability, proceed its enlargement within the Nordic area, provide new digital banking options to the shoppers. The Nordic...
aiexpress.io
Tuned Raises $3.5M in Funding
Tuned, a NYC-based digital listening to well being firm, raised $3.5m in funding. The spherical was led by Distributed Ventures with participation from Idealab NY, and Components Well being Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden operations and its enterprise attain. Led by Danny Aronson,...
aiexpress.io
Nanoflex Robotics Raises Initial $12M in Funding
Nanoflex Robotics, a Zurich, Switzerland-based magnetically managed medical mushy robotics firm, raised preliminary $12M in funding. The spherical was led by Ascend Capital Companions with participation from Kinled Holding Ltd and Mountain Labs AG. Jerry Hong, CEO of Ascend Capital Companions, will be part of the board of administrators. Led...
aiexpress.io
Simple HealthKit Raises $8M in Series A Funding
Simple HealthKit, a Fremont, CA-based healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, remedy and follow-up care, raised $8m in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings complete funding thus far to $12M, was led by Initialized Capital with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital and Quest Enterprise Companions. The corporate...
aiexpress.io
Ecotrak Raises Funding Round
Ecotrak, an Irvine, CA-based supplier of an clever facility and asset administration platform, raised a bridge spherical of funding. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The spherical was led by Gala Capital Companions and included investments from Rellevant Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
Surf Internet Raises $100M in Debt Funding
Surf Internet, an Elkhart, Indiana-based fiber-optic web service supplier, raised $100M in Debt funding. The financing was offered by DigitalBridge Credit score, a division of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG). The debt increase got here alongside important fairness funding from the Firm’s present sponsors Bain Capital and Put up Highway Group, and administration crew.
aiexpress.io
Spectrum.Life Raises Further €5M in Funding
Spectrum.Life, a Dublin, Eire-based supplier of psychological well being and wellbeing providers for insurers, employers, workers, and college students, raised additional €5M in funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding raised thus far to €9M, was led by Act Enterprise Capital. The corporate intends to make use of...
Comments / 0