TDGA Holdings Raises $20M in Seed Funding
TDGA, the London, UK-based proprietor of Space Hero, raised $20m in Seed funding. As a part of the spherical, Singapore primarily based New Media Holding, proprietor of the World’s largest Creator community and Asia’s largest media community, has invested $5m as a strategic funding. Moreover, NMH has dedicated to be the lead investor for this spherical valuing TDGA at $100m pre cash.
Blobr Raises $5.4M in Funding – FinSMEs
The spherical was led by 10x Founders, with participation from FJ Labs, one other.vc, New Wave and Seedcamp, in addition to angels like Charles Songhurst, Thibaud Elziere, Quentin Nickmans, Amaury Sepulchre, Matthieu Vaxelaire and Chris Adelsbach. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its...
181travel Raises €2.5M in Funding
181travel, a Cagliari, Italy-based journey expertise startup, raised €2.5M in funding. The spherical was led by CDP Enterprise Capital SGR with its Fondo Italia Enterprise II – Fondo Imprese Sud, Primo Ventures SGR with its Barcamper Ventures and Sefea Impression SGR. The corporate intends to make use of...
Mawari Raises $6.5M in Seed Funding
Mawari, a San Jose, CA-based firm offering XR streaming know-how, raised $6.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Blockchange Ventures and Decasonic, with participation from Abies Ventures, Accord Ventures, Anfield Ltd., Outlier Ventures, and Primal Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its...
FireCompass Raises $7M in Funding
FireCompass, a Boston, MA-based supplier of a SaaS platform for Steady Automated Purple Teaming (CART) and Assault Floor Administration (ASM), raised $7M in funding. The spherical was led by Cervin and Athera Enterprise Companions with participation from present investor BIF. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its operations throughout U.S. and worldwide […]
VulnCheck Raises $3.2M in Seed Funding
VulnCheck, a Lexington, MA-based vulnerability intelligence firm, raised $3.2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Sorenson Ventures with participation from In-Q-Tel, Lux Capital, Aviso Ventures, Dave Cole, and Oliver Friedrichs. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to extend hiring and bolster product growth. Based in...
CFEX Closes Seed Funding – FinSMEs
CFEX, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a cloud-based decarbonization platform, raised an undisclosed quantity in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Accurant Worldwide. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the roll-out of its merchandise to assist enterprises worldwide to realize Web Zero.
Lunar Raises EUR35M in Funding
Lunar, an Aarhus, Denmark-based challenger financial institution, raised €35m in funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden operations and its enterprise attain, shortening the trail to profitability, proceed its enlargement within the Nordic area, provide new digital banking options to the shoppers. The Nordic...
Riot Raises $12M in Series A Funding
Riot, a French startup constructing a cybersecurity consciousness platform, raised $12m in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Base10 with participation from Y Combinator, Funders Membership, Founders Future, Man Podjarny, Severin Hacker, Ilkka Paananen, Alex Bouaziz and Tamar Yehoshua. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
Rebellyous Foods Raises $9.5M in Equity Funding
Rebellyous Foods, a Seattle, WA-based meals manufacturing know-how firm making plant primarily based meat, raised $9.5M in Fairness funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct its manufacturing know-how. Led by Christie Lagally, founder and CEO, Rebellyous Meals is a meals manufacturing know-how firm working to...
Nevly Raises $1.25M in Pre-Seed Funding
Newly, a Washington, WA-based fintech startup, raised $1.25M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Tenacity Enterprise Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and broaden operations. Based in 2021 by Eric Blue, Nevly introduced the launch of its net app, “Nevly...
Animeta Raises Funding
Animeta, a Singapore-based AI-based self-service creator tech platform, raised a seed funding spherical of undisclosed quantity. Founding buyers included Rajesh Kamat, the managing director of KKR’s Asian Media & Leisure Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial media entrepreneur. Based by Anish Mehta, Animeta is a creator tech...
Latent Technology Raises $2.1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Latent Technology, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform that permits sport builders to construct interactive and immersive worlds, closed a $2.1M pre-seed funding. The spherical was led by Root Ventures and Spark Capital, with participation from gaming fund Bitkraft. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Mazepay Raises €4M in Growth Funding
Mazepay, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based fintech platform for long-tail procurement and B2B funds, raised €4M in Development funding. The spherical was led by Scale Capital with participation from Hambro Perks and Outward VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden additional throughout Europe. Based in 2018...
Simple HealthKit Raises $8M in Series A Funding
Simple HealthKit, a Fremont, CA-based healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, remedy and follow-up care, raised $8m in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings complete funding thus far to $12M, was led by Initialized Capital with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital and Quest Enterprise Companions. The corporate...
Kainos Capital Raises Over $1 Billion for Fund III
Kainos Capital, a Dallas, TX-based personal fairness agency targeted on the meals and client services sectors, raised over $1 Billion for Fund III. Current traders offered a big quantity of Fund III’s capital and referred many new traders to the Fund. Led by Andrew Rosen, Managing Accomplice, Fund III...
Avicenna.AI Raises $10M Series A Funding
Avicenna.AI, a Marsille, Frace-based medical imaging AI firm, raised $10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Innovacom and CEMAG Make investments. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale up deployment of its options internationally and to diversify its providing into new areas of medication.
Rezolve.ai Raises $11M in Series A Funding
Rezolve.ai, a Dublin, CA-based supplier of an AI-powered worker service SaaS platform, raised $11M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by SIG Enterprise Capital with participation from Exfinity Enterprise Companions, 9Unicorns and Tri Valley Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale progress and...
Arrcus Raises $50M in Series D Funding
Arrcus, a San Jose, CA-based hyperscale networking software program firm, raised $50M in Sequence D funding. The spherical was led by Prosperity7 Ventures, with participation from Clear Ventures, Common Catalyst, Liberty World and Lightspeed, in addition to Silicon Valley Financial institution. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
Statement Films Raises Initial USD750K Funding
Statement Films, a Los Angeles, CA-based data-driven leisure startup, raised USD750K in funding. The spherical was led by Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, in addition to enterprise leaders Robyn & Tony Coles and Vicki & John Palmer. Based by author, producer, and political analyst,...
