aiexpress.io
Nanoflex Robotics Raises Initial $12M in Funding
Nanoflex Robotics, a Zurich, Switzerland-based magnetically managed medical mushy robotics firm, raised preliminary $12M in funding. The spherical was led by Ascend Capital Companions with participation from Kinled Holding Ltd and Mountain Labs AG. Jerry Hong, CEO of Ascend Capital Companions, will be part of the board of administrators. Led...
ChatGPT can achieve passing scores for US medical licensing exam
ChatGPT can rating at or across the roughly 60 p.c passing threshold for the USA Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), with responses that make coherent, inside sense and comprise frequent insights, in accordance with a research revealed February 9, 2023 within the open-access journal PLOS Digital Well being by Tiffany Kung, Victor Tseng, and colleagues at AnsibleHealth.
Want to Improve Clinical Care? Embrace Precision Medicine Through Deep Phenotyping
Pure Language Processing, or NLP, is quickly turning into essential functionality for healthcare attributable to a myriad of things, not least of which is the deluge of unstructured EMR knowledge that should quickly be accessible to sufferers per the Cures Act Ultimate Rule. By scanning a variety of well being...
