SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California senator wants to make it illegal for police officers to buy unlawful handguns and them use them at home or sell them. This week, Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley) introduced SB 377, which would close a loophole that now allows California law enforcement officers to buy unlawful handguns for their personal use or to resell them.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO