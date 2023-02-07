Read full article on original website
California lawmaker wants to stop police officers from buying unlawful handguns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California senator wants to make it illegal for police officers to buy unlawful handguns and them use them at home or sell them. This week, Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley) introduced SB 377, which would close a loophole that now allows California law enforcement officers to buy unlawful handguns for their personal use or to resell them.
Car Chase: LASD in pursuit of possible robbery suspect in LA County
A car chase is underway in Southern California Friday night. SkyFOX was over the chase scene in the southeast part of Los Angeles County.
