Don't be late for your flight!Photo byPhil MosleyonUnsplash. When it comes to traveling, being on time is crucial, especially when it comes to catching a flight. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or a first-time flyer, knowing how early to arrive at the airport before your flight can help ensure a stress-free and seamless travel experience. But how early is too early and how late is too late? Here's a guide to help you determine how early you should get to the airport for your next flight.

2 DAYS AGO