Read full article on original website
Related
A baggage handler's advice to ensure that your luggage comes out first at the airport
After landing, passengers who checked in their luggage may wait for a certain period of time before their luggage appears and they can pick it up. Luggage wait times can vary between 15 to 45 minutes depending on the airport and airline. It also depends on the number of passengers and the amount of luggage that they have.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
It’s Either You or Me: Delta Air Flight Attendant Demands Jewish Man Deplanes Flight in Antisemitism Row
Delta Air Lines has confirmed that it is investigating an incident in which a flight attendant allegedly referred to a visibly Orthodox Jewish man and his family as “you people” in what appeared to be an antisemitic slur. The alleged incident took place as passengers were boarding the...
Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Thanks to His Apple AirTag
After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, John Lewis persisted on Twitter with his mission to retrieve it A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on...
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
Huge antitank gun found by TSA in Texas airport passenger's luggage
The high caliber firearm caused considerable consternation for airport security agents in San Antonio.
Flight attendants explain the best way to get cheap first class tickets
First class tickets can be more expensive than the holiday itself so many of us swerve away from the idea all together. But what if I told you that there's some 'secret' ways you could get cheaper tickets, without breaking the bank. A group of flight attendants have been sharing...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Brawl erupts between Spirit Airlines agents and passengers over denied luggage
A fight erupted near the jet bridge at the Philadelphia International Airport between a mother and daughter and Spirit Airlines staff after they were told their carry-on luggage was too large to bring on the plane.Parts of the encounter were captured on video.The footage begins with a pair of travelers, a mother and daughter, swiping at Spirit Airlines gate agents near the entrance to the terminal’s jet bridge, which connects the airport to the waiting airplanes.The pair was leaving Philadelphia for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when the scuffle broke out.The younger traveler grabbed the dreadlocks of one of the Spirit...
Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage
Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
Watch the Moment Passenger Planes Almost Collide at JFK Airport
Passenger planes carrying over 300 people in total narrowly avoided a collision just days ago, at one of the busiest airports in the world.
How Early You Should Really Get To The Airport Before Your Flight
Don't be late for your flight!Photo byPhil MosleyonUnsplash. When it comes to traveling, being on time is crucial, especially when it comes to catching a flight. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or a first-time flyer, knowing how early to arrive at the airport before your flight can help ensure a stress-free and seamless travel experience. But how early is too early and how late is too late? Here's a guide to help you determine how early you should get to the airport for your next flight.
disneybymark.com
One Airline Is Offering UNLIMITED Flights for $399
We know we are! There are plenty of awesome vacation options to check out this year, whether you’re planning on visiting Disneyland Resort to celebrate new offerings there, taking a cruise, or even flying across the world to explore new places. And if your travel includes some visits to the airport, we’ve got a flight DEAL you might be interested in!
UK train tickets could be priced like airline seats in rail shake-up
Return tickets could be scrapped in demand-based system as part of wider reforms to ‘broken model’, says transport secretary
Delta Airlines employees to get 5% pay bump amid strong travel demand
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Tuesday that it would bump up the pay of its employees by 5%, amid an industrywide shortage of workers as airlines look to cash in on robust demand for air travel.
msn.com
Traveler faces nightmare after flight canceled and airline denies refund
Flight cancellations have unfortunately been all too common this winter. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney helped one such traveler. Reggie Snowden enjoyed his business meetings in Guadalajara. He had a good time bonding with co-workers and fellow event planners. He booked his flight via Expedia three months in advance.
traveltomorrow.com
Europeans won’t compromise on travel budget this year
Europeans are still planning to keep their travel budgets unchanged this year, despite the current economic crisis and global financial stress, according to the European Travel Commission’s (ETC) latest report on Monitoring Sentiment for Domestic and Intra-European Travel. 1. Desire to travel. The research provides insights into European travel...
Passengers Left ‘Sobbing’ and ‘Shaking’ After Oven Fire On KLM Flight to South Africa Sends ‘Toxic Fumes’ Into Cabin
Passengers onboard a flight from Amsterdam to Johannesburg were left ‘terrified’ and were ‘sobbing’ and ‘shaking’ after a fire in a galley oven sent ‘toxic’ fumes into cabin, according to witnesses who were onboard the aircraft. Flight attendants onboard the KLM Royal...
TravelPulse
Air Canada Increases Europe Service With Added Flights and Frequency
Air Canada is offering new services to Europe that add connectivity and increase frequency for travelers. The airline has added flights from Montreal to Toulouse, France; from Montreal to Copenhagen; and from Toronto to Brussels. These new flights are in addition to Air Canada's increased flight frequencies to popular European...
11 Hours In KLM 787-10 Economy Class…
We flew home from Zurich via Amsterdam, spending a night in the Venice of the North before flying home to Los Angeles onboard a brand-new KLM 787-10 in economy class. This was my first longhaul flight on KLM in economy class, but at 22K one-way, including a stopover in Amsterdam, it was too good of deal to pass up. Plus, flying in economy class takes all the pressure off of flying with young children.
Comments / 0