Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
Amsterdam to Barcelona rail connection to start running in 2025
Going to sleep in Amsterdam and waking up in Barcelona is no longer a faraway dream. The long-awaited train is expected to be launched in May 2025, the company behind the initiative announced. The project of running the first so-called “Good Night Train” from the Netherlands to Spain was presented...
traveltomorrow.com
KLM flight returns to Amsterdam after galley fire
On 9 February, a KLM flight heading from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to Johannesburg, South Africa, had to return to the Netherlands after about two hours in the air because a fire had broken out in the plane’s galley. The Boeing 777-200 had been flying for about two hours...
traveltomorrow.com
UK to work with France on new EU biometric entry/exit system
The United Kingdom and France confirmed their willingness to collaborate on the implementation of the new EU biometric entry system. Last week, UK’s Transport Secretary Mark Harper met his French counterpart Clément Beaune in Paris in an effort to prepare the countries for the upcoming implementation of the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES).
Comments / 0