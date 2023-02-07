ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

How gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Four States Ag Expo helps farmers with operation decisions

TEXARKANA, Ark. - This past year has been very stressful on livestock producers. Fertilizer costs and drought conditions decreased hay production across the United States. As part of the Four States Ag Expo, experts spoke with ranchers Thursday about ways to tackle these challenges. Farmers have been struggling with higher input costs, as a result consumers are paying more as well.
Rogers to lead Sanders' new 'Workforce Cabinet'

(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders created a new "Workforce Cabinet" to study workforce development and career education. Sanders announced Thursday that Mike Rogers would helm the cabinet. He's a former agriculture and industrial maintenance teacher and is currently the senior director of maintenance and refrigeration for Tyson Foods.
Arkansas gas prices some of the lowest in the country

(The Center Square) - Arkansans are paying some of the lowest gas prices in the country, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas this week is $3.12, down five cents from the same day last week, AAA reported. The average price is two cents less now than the same time last year.
