Grab 3 High-Yield (+7%) Stocks Now as They Go Ex-Dividend Next Week
Investors eyeing dividend income must buy the shares of companies ahead of their ex-dividend dates. But it takes a lot of work to keep track of ex-dividend dates. This is where our Dividend Calendar helps investors. Using TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar, let’s look at three stocks going ex-dividend next week. What stands out is that these companies offer a high yield of over 7%.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
China Says It’s Ready to Enhance Ties With Taiwan Opposition
(Bloomberg) -- China said it is willing to forge closer ties with Taiwan’s main opposition party, underscoring recent efforts by Beijing to adjust its tough approach to the democratically run island. Most Read from Bloomberg. Song Tao, the head of Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in a...
Global Payments Non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 in-line, revenue of $2.02B in-line
Global Payments press release (NYSE:GPN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 in-line. Revenue of $2.02B (+2.0% Y/Y) in-line. CFO comment: “We remain well positioned from a financial and operating perspective as we enter 2023. Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $8.575 billion to $8.675 billion, reflecting growth of 6% to 7% over 2022, and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $10.25 to $10.37, reflecting growth of 10% to 11% over 2022 (15% to 16% excluding dispositions). Annual adjusted operating margin for 2023 is expected to expand by up to 120 basis points."
Mutual Funds - The Great American Rip-Off
2021 was a great year for growth stocks. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index was up 33% but 98% of all growth managers failed to outperform that benchmark. Take it out “long term” and 90% of all domestic equity funds underperformed the S&P Composite 1500 Index over the past 20 years.
'It's outrageous': Biden blasts Big Oil's record profits amid the 'energy crisis' — proposes quadrupling the tax on buybacks. Here's how much the 3 giant US-based producers made in 2022
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Thanks to strong oil prices, oil producers had a great year in 2022. But President Joe Biden is not a fan. “You...
U.S. sanctions six Chinese tech companies for supporting spy balloon programs
A new round of U.S. sanctions will target six Chinese aerospace companies identified as supporting the nation's military's reconnaissance balloon program, the Commerce Department announced Friday. The sanctions were imposed just hours after an American military F-22 shot down the second "high altitude object" to enter U.S. airspace in the...
Nuclear micro reactors to hit the market
The next big thing in nuclear power could be tiny — little reactors that are far smaller and far cheaper than the traditional massive nuclear plants topped by giant concrete cooling towers. (AP Video: Lekan Oyekanmi and Angie Wang. Produced by: Teresa de Miguel)
