Global Payments press release (NYSE:GPN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 in-line. Revenue of $2.02B (+2.0% Y/Y) in-line. CFO comment: “We remain well positioned from a financial and operating perspective as we enter 2023. Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $8.575 billion to $8.675 billion, reflecting growth of 6% to 7% over 2022, and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $10.25 to $10.37, reflecting growth of 10% to 11% over 2022 (15% to 16% excluding dispositions). Annual adjusted operating margin for 2023 is expected to expand by up to 120 basis points."

1 DAY AGO