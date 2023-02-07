Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Cherokee Trail holds No. 3 seed in Centennial League tournament
AURORA | Coming off a loss to Cherry Creek Wednesday in a game that decided the Centennial League’s regular season champion, the Cherokee Trail girls basketball team is seeded No. 3 going into the inaugural Centennial League tournament which starts Saturday. The Cougars (17-3 overall, 5-2 in league play)...
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 2.9.23
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS BASKETBALL. Aurora Central 70, Regis Groff 35. Score by quarters:. Aur. Central 23 13 30 4 — 70.
Girls Wrestling: Aurora 2023 girls wrestling regionals
AURORA | Regional groupings, locations and schedules for Aurora girls in regional state-qualifying tournaments scheduled for Feb. 10-11, 2023:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS CLASS 5A/4A WRESTLING REGIONALS. Metro Region (Feb. 10-11) at Douglas County H.S. —...
Week past: The week past in Aurora prep sports, 1.31-2.6.23
AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2023:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 1.31-2.6.23. MONDAY, FEB....
Girls Swimming: 2023 Class 5A girls state swim meet team scores, final results
THORNTON | Team scores and final event results from the Class 5A girls state swim meet on Feb. 10, 2023, at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected].com.Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2023 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SWIM MEET...
Trail guide: After a brutal attack, Debi Hunter Holen reflects on a new normal, finding justice
A splintered board. A tree with blood on it. Her clothes, also bloody. Her bruised body after she was newly admitted to the hospital. Those are some of the photos that Debi Hunter Holen looked at during the November trial for the man who assaulted her on the High Line Canal trail more than two years ago. Last month, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Police investigating what led to man being shot in the leg Thursday
AURORA | Police worked to keep a man from bleeding after he was shot Thursday evening while in north Aurora. Dispatchers received the first call at 5:46 p.m. about a man having been shot in the leg while he was in the 100 block of Dayton Street. An officer “found...
