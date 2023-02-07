A splintered board. A tree with blood on it. Her clothes, also bloody. Her bruised body after she was newly admitted to the hospital. Those are some of the photos that Debi Hunter Holen looked at during the November trial for the man who assaulted her on the High Line Canal trail more than two years ago. Last month, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO