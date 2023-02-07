ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

FOX8 News

2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
WBTV

Rowan Sheriff unveils new SOCAT crime fighting team

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new crime fighting team known as the SOCAT Unit. In December 2022, Sheriff Travis Allen took over at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and merged two existing units to create the new unit. The Sheriff’s...
qcnews.com

Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic

The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic. The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Johnson & Wales’ Trudi Lacey to be inducted into …. After a coaching career...
qcnews.com

Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: Medic

The incident happened on Eastway Drive near Howie Circle, north of the Amtrak station. Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: …. The incident happened on Eastway Drive near Howie Circle, north of the Amtrak station. Attorney, longtime friend said Murdaugh admitted …. Attorney Chris Wilson said when his...
qcnews.com

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: Officials

The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: …. The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Son accused of beating mother to death with table …. A Greenville...
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
