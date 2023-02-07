Read full article on original website
WBTV
Second suspect charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made for the killing of Deandre McKye Hagler in January. Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle. The arrest comes almost two months after Hagler was found shot to...
qcnews.com
Man, woman accused in 2021 murder of Lincoln County man: sheriff
Authorities said that on July 13, 2021, two men were training a hunting dog near Smith Farm Road when they found a vehicle in a secluded wooded area. The men called 911 to report the discovery. Man, woman accused in 2021 murder of Lincoln County …. Authorities said that on...
Kings Mountain motorcycle club member sentenced to 27 years in prison
Thirty-one-year old Justin “Raw” Fite, a Kings Mountain-based member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said Friday. On June 7, Fite pled guilty. He was among 20 defendants who were charged as part of “Operation Ice...
2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy. One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on...
FBI warns about social media post claiming child was found at local gas station
Investigators are warning everyone to be wary of a social media post claiming a child was found alone at a gas station in Charlotte.
Memorial to be held Saturday for slain CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
A memorial will be held on Saturday for CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera, who was shot on Feb. 11, 2022, in an apparent road rage incident while on the job.
Find a Fugitive: Crooks steal $40K in handbags from North Carolina store
Queen City News needs your help to 'Find a Fugitive' as a security camera caught a couple of suspects in an expensive south Charlotte smash-and-grab crime.
WBTV
Rowan Sheriff unveils new SOCAT crime fighting team
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new crime fighting team known as the SOCAT Unit. In December 2022, Sheriff Travis Allen took over at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and merged two existing units to create the new unit. The Sheriff’s...
qcnews.com
Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic
The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic. The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Johnson & Wales’ Trudi Lacey to be inducted into …. After a coaching career...
Violent confrontation involving man, 4 women leads to double shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to face charges after a violent confrontation ended with him and a woman in a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Winston-Salem police. At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a double shooting on the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle. At the scene, […]
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
WXII 12
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
WBTV
Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14 and a 16-year-old have been charged with a murder in Kannapolis that happened on January 22. It’s the second case involving juvenile murder suspects. Last week Kannapolis Police arrested another 14-year-old in a separate homicide. “This is where evil has invaded our community,...
Search for suspect underway after Chester County deputies led on chase
Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of leading Chester County deputies on a chase after fleeing a checkpoint.
VIDEO: Carjacker crashes into car with mom, child inside in Charlotte, North Carolina
The crash ended in the Belmont neighborhood and started about eleven miles away in University City.
Victim’s mom speaks after CMS employee accused of inappropriately touching student
A 25-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been charged after being accused of inappropriately touching a student, police stated in a news release Wednesday. Now, her mother tells Channel 9 she admires her daughter’s bravery for reporting it.
qcnews.com
Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: Medic
The incident happened on Eastway Drive near Howie Circle, north of the Amtrak station. Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: …. The incident happened on Eastway Drive near Howie Circle, north of the Amtrak station. Attorney, longtime friend said Murdaugh admitted …. Attorney Chris Wilson said when his...
qcnews.com
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: Officials
The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: …. The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Son accused of beating mother to death with table …. A Greenville...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
