Milford Mayor Ben Blake nominated by governor to serve as Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Related
Time to Own! Gov. Ned Lamont proposes plan to help young people buy homes in Conn.
If you have wanted to buy your first home in Connecticut but did not think you could afford it, Gov. Ned Lamont says to think again!
Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano seeking reelection
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol mayor Jeff Caggiano is running for reelection. He is a republican – who took office two years ago after a massive local victory for the GOP.Caggiano says he wants to continue to lead the city as several major development projects take shape downtown. Mayor Caggiano told News 8 he believes […]
Norwalk political notes: An accusation; a new CEO; opportunities for public service
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Duff accused of ‘snubbing’ Republican lawmaker. City website advertises Board and Commission vacancies. Duff slammed; Dathan talks of ‘initial planning’. Criticisms flew recently when advertisements for a Norwalk State Delegation’s 2023 legislative preview forum excluded one legislator:...
Wallingford mayor speaks on high cost of electricity during State of the Town address
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford’s mayor plans to use his 20th term in office to address issues facing a new generation of citizens. Mayor William Dickinson explained the details during his annual State of the Town address. “We need informed people, not just informed in facts, but informed in good behavior and good values,” he […]
Union Targets Mayor’s Ed Board Influence
Leaders of the city’s teachers union called for the school board to have two additional elected members — and for the mayor to be stripped of his ed-board voting powers. Wilbur Cross High School teacher and New Haven Federation of Teachers (NHFT) executive board member Melody Gallagher put...
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont allocates funds for creation of Danbury Charter School
Statement from Mayor Dean Esposito following Governor Lamont’s Office Announcing Funding for the Danbury Charter School. Today, Mayor Dean Esposito released the following statement following Governor Lamont’s office announcing funding for the Danbury Charter School. “I am thrilled that Governor Lamont allocated money for the creation of the...
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
greenwichsentinel.com
CT State Treasurer urges residents to check if they have money waiting to be claimed
Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell celebrated the third annual National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday by encouraging Connecticut residents to search CTBigList.com to see if the state is holding any unclaimed property that can be returned. “The unclaimed property program is a great way to reunite residents and other entities...
Conn. College students call for president’s resignation following fundraiser controversy
Students at Connecticut College in New London are calling for the resignation of the school's president. This comes after the school's dean of equity and inclusion resigned.
zip06.com
$8.3M in State Funds Will Cover Branford Main Street Reconstruction Project
With an $8.3 million construction price tag anticipated to be 100 percent reimbursed by state funding, Branford’s Main Street reconstruction project is going forward with an increased scope of work. On Feb. 8, the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) voted to fully bond the project, with the knowledge the estimated...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport ignores scoldings, warnings and orders, testing limits of CT transparency laws
When residents are denied access to records they request from government agencies in Connecticut, a public watchdog is supposed to be there to settle disputes over whether those records should be released. But the ability of the state’s Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC) to forge compliance from state and municipal...
Lamont budget replaces free community college funding stream
Gov. Lamont in his budget proposes replacing a CT Lottery revenue stream for free community college with an annual appropriation. The post Lamont budget replaces free community college funding stream appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
CT's bottle and can deposit-and-return system saw changes in January, but there have been disputes and delays along the way.
hamlethub.com
Jennifer Cutrali Named 2023 New Leader in Banking by Connecticut Bankers Association
Ridgefield CT – January 19, 2023: Jennifer Cutrali, Vice President and Manager of Credit Administration at Fairfield County Bank, received the 2023 New Leaders in Banking award from the Connecticut Bankers Association. This award recognizes an up-and-coming class of noteworthy bankers across the state, selected by an independent panel of judges, who have made significant contributions to their organization.
hk-now.com
Time to Claim Unclaimed Property from CT Big List
(February 10, 2023) — A reminder to Connecticut residents to search www.CTBigList.com and see if the state is holding any unclaimed property in their name that can be returned to them. It’s easy; just put in your name or business name and you can see if there is unclaimed property in your name. Improvements have expanded lists of viewable property and streamlined claims by removing a requirement to notarize claim forms. Those reforms have led to the 2021-2022 fiscal year seeing its highest-ever rate of return, and 2022-2023 is on pace to surpass those totals.
Legislators unanimously pass bill to bring back free school lunches in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A bill that would bring back free school lunches for students passed unanimously in both the state House and Senate, and now heads to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk for a signature. The funding for free school lunches is part of a bigger bill [No. 6671] to...
Gov. Ned Lamont faces backlash from UConn over budget plan
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivered his two-year, $50.5 billion budget plan to a joint session of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly. The Democrat faces backlash over how much funding is in his proposed budget for the University of Connecticut and UConn Health. Dr. Radenka Maric, the university president, sent a scathing note […]
New Britain Herald
Newington Democrats: Bad precedent set
NEWINGTON – Democrats have expressed concern that a decision made by the Republican controlled town council Monday night could set a bad precedent going forward when a councilor steps down and must be replaced by an appointment. The decision that was debated prior to the 5-2 vote that saw...
CHART: Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposed Connecticut income tax cut for married taxpayers
Here's a look at how Gov. Ned Lamont's proposal to cut CT's state income taxes would affect married tax filers.
Comments / 0