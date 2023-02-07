Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players find neighbors calling them “weirdos” in Facebook group
Pokemon Go players found a Facebook group where their neighbors joke about them being “weirdos” for enjoying the mobile game. Since its release in the summer of 2016, Niantic’s Pokemon Go has brought joy to millions of players around the globe. The excitement has expanded to include...
dexerto.com
How to get Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar & Iron Thorns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Larvitar is a returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet that has multiple evolutions, so here’s how to get Pupitar, Tyranitar, and its Future Paradox version, Iron Thorns, in the Gen 9 games. One of the most popular Pokemon of all time is the pseudo-Legendary Tyranitar, so players jumping into...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 & MW2 devs under fire after Season Two Battle Pass token announcement
Many Call of Duty players are upset with a recent announcement that Battle Token Tier Skips will be automatically spent at the end of the season – without players’ consent. Call of Duty’s Warzone 2 launched with an all-new battle pass system in which rewards are associated with...
dexerto.com
How to check your Hogwarts Legacy playtime in-game
Hogwarts Legacy will likely take players quite some time to fully complete. As such, here’s how to accurately check how many hours you’ve played. Hogwarts Legacy’s massive open world is full of puzzles to solve, side quests to complete, and locations to visit. As such, it should...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players bash ‘clueless’ devs over Season Two level cap
Modern Warfare 2 players have once more hit out at the devs, bashing them as “clueless” over the Season Two level cap. Modern Warfare 2‘s second season is almost upon us, with a ton of new content for players just around the corner. Season Two will see...
dexerto.com
PUBG devs working on “extraction” shooter to rival Warzone 2’s DMZ
PUBG developers have begun working on a new extraction game to compete against Escape From Tarkov and Warzone 2’s DMZ. In 2017, Player’s Unknown Battlegrounds became one of the first iterations of the battle-royale game mode that gamers see so much of now. PUBG took over as a...
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime theory explains why Ash Ketchum finally won World Championship
Pokemon anime fans have come up with a theory as to how Ash Ketchum managed to win the World Championship trophy. The road to the World Championship was a long one for beloved Pokemon protagonist Ash Ketchum. He accomplished the feat in episode 132 of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys and finally became the very best Trainer in the world.
dexerto.com
Onslaught of Overwatch 2 bugs & secret nerfs leave Symmetra “broken” in Season 3
Overwatch 2’s Season 3 update has caused Symmetra to yield an onslaught of bugs, including some that outright ruin the hero. Adding to the concern, players have also uncovered secret nerfs for the hero too. Overwatch 2’s newest season has just started, with a new map, skins, and a...
dexerto.com
Methodz reveals how CDL Major 1 spurred retirement thoughts
Methodz is one of the biggest names in the Call of Duty League community and his retirement left fans scratching their heads. Now, he’s revealed how Major 1 brought on thoughts of hanging up the controller. Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni is one of Call of Duty’s most beloved names. From...
dexerto.com
Nintendo finally adds Gameboy games to Switch Online
Gameboy and Gameboy Advance games are now available on Nintendo Switch through Nintendo Switch Online. Announced during February’s Nintendo Direct, select Gameboy and Gameboy Color games are available through Nintendo Switch Online and Gameboy Advance titles are available through Online + Expansion pack. Some of the brand’s most iconic...
dexerto.com
How to get your GTA Online character summary & stats
GTA Online players now have the chance to get a character summary from Rockstar Games that lets you see how much cash you’ve got stored if you can’t get into the game. It’s been almost ten years since GTA Online first launched, and players across the globe are still hard at work building their criminal empires through heists and other missions.
dexerto.com
How to unlock Dual Kodachis in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2
The Dual Kodachis melee weapon is set to slice the competition in Season 2 and here’s how you can unlock it across both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. As Call of Duty fans have come to expect in recent years, a new seasonal update means a wide range of new content. Thus, Season 2 is no different in the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 era.
dexerto.com
Splatoon 3 update 2.1.1 patch notes: Expansion Pass bonus, changes for controls & Multiplayer
Splatoon 3 rolled out a new update on February 8 for version 2.1.1, featuring big changes to Multiplayer, player controls, and other fixes. Splatoon’s next Expansion Pass is going to bring with it a new single-player campaign, something fans have been calling for since its release in September 2022.
dexerto.com
Will Apex Legends get Quads or larger-team battle royale modes?
Apex Legends brings with it most of the typical modes battle royale fans expect. However, it’s never featured a team-based mode above Trios, so will it ever get a Quads or five-person BR mode? Here’s what we know. Apex Legends Season 16 will bring a brand new Team...
dexerto.com
MW2 Ranked Play: Ruleset, skill division, maps & modes
Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Mode builds on the concepts of previous games. From Skill Divisions to the official Call of Duty League ruleset, here’s how it works. MW2 Ranked Mode gives players a chance to compete in a more official capacity than the regular public matches or CDL Moshpit playlist.
dexerto.com
Why you need to play Lost Ark in 2023
Lost Ark is set for an exciting 2023. Here’s everything you can look forward to in the coming months – and why now is the perfect time to jump into the world of Arkesia. On February 8, 2023, Lost Ark will celebrate its one-year anniversary, and the MMO action RPG has been on quite the journey. Of course, the game has been live in Korea since 2019 but made its mark in the west throughout 2022. It also came at the perfect time to make an impact, as fans of the genre were waiting for a game that combined hack-and-slash with MMO elements.
dexerto.com
The Last of Us Episode 5: Savage Starlight explained
The Last of Us Episode 5 features an Easter Egg from the game in the form of a comic book: Savage Starlight – here’s everything you need to know. In our review of Episode 5, we said it “delivers the crushing, cruel coda of Henry and Sam even more effectively than the game; a nightmare born anew and relived.”
dexerto.com
When is Arenas coming back to Apex Legends?
The Arenas game mode is going to be replaced by other game modes in Season 16. But, will Arenas come back to Apex Legends?. For a change of pace from Battle Royale, Arena matches were 3v3, where players needed to eliminate the opposing team over a number of fixed rounds to emerge victorious. It was intended to be the perfect playground for players to practice mechanics under less pressure than the BR mode.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 specialist reveals unique Lachmann Sub with “ridiculous” hip fire
Warzone 2 content creator tcTekk has explained his build of the Lachmann SMG, claiming it has a “godlike” hip-fire performance. With how ridiculously dominant the Fennec is in Warzone 2, many do not consider other submachine guns to fill its slot, but some go against the grain to find alternatives to the meta weapon.
dexerto.com
The Last of Us Episode 5: What are Bloaters?
The Last of Us Episode 5 finally introduces the game’s most dangerous monster: Bloaters – but what are they, and how do they compare to other infected?. In Episode 5, Joel and Ellie team up with Henry and Sam to evade Kathleen’s Hunters and escape Kansas City for good.
Comments / 0