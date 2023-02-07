TimTheTatman attempted to complete the Champions Quest Contract, but a massive Jailbreak spoiled his team’s run. With no way to currently track stats in Warzone 2, content creators have shifted their focus to chasing down Nukes instead of high-kill wins. Earning a Nuke in the battle royale is no easy feat either. Squads must complete the Champions Quest Contract, which requires players to collect three elements, plant a bomb, and then defend the bombsite until the Nuke detonates.

