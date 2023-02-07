ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warzone 2 streamer claims players are crashing servers to prevent nukes

A Warzone 2 streamer posted on Reddit, claiming players are crashing servers to prevent a nuke from happening. Hacking in games has been a problem for countless years, despite developers trying to protect their players from experiencing it. Call of Duty has been particularly bad, whether it be someone with...
Apex Legends Season 16 patch notes: New classes, weapon, TDM, more

Apex Legends Season 16, Revelry, releases on February 14, and while there is no new legend, there is an abundance of new content, changes, and balancing to enjoy. Here are all the patch notes for the Season 16 update so far. The lack of a new legend might be disappointing...
Legendary CoD sniper Spratt announces move to Warzone from multiplayer

Fan favorite YouTuber James “Spratt” announced his intentions to explore new content after dedicating 15 years to Call of Duty multiplayer. Modern Warfare 2 marks the end of an era for yet another iconic CoD community member. First, Seth ‘Scump‘ Abner shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from professional CoD, and then Anthony ‘Methodz‘ Zinni called it a career after 11 years of competing.
Modern Warfare 2 players bash ‘clueless’ devs over Season Two level cap

Modern Warfare 2 players have once more hit out at the devs, bashing them as “clueless” over the Season Two level cap. Modern Warfare 2‘s second season is almost upon us, with a ton of new content for players just around the corner. Season Two will see...
How to get free Combat Pack in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are set to be treated to yet another free Combat Pack, and if you’re unsure of how to claim the Season 2 goodie, we’re here to help you out. There are certain guarantees when it comes to the launch of a...
How to unlock ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s pool of guns is growing season on season and the ISO Hemlock AR is one of the newest additions to the game. To unlock the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, we’ve outlined the steps required. As...
Call of Duty 2023 leak reveals “fully-fledged” title and release dates

Despite rumors of Modern Warfare 2 receiving a two-year life cycle, Insider Gaming revealed Call of Duty 2023 as a “fully-fledged” title. On February 6, in an earnings call, Activision announced “the next full annual premium release in the blockbuster series” is coming in 2023. Conflicting reports made it difficult to tell if the “premium release” meant a full game or a paid expansion.
Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 players are vanishing through walls

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 players are pulling off vanishing acts by walking, diving, and jumping, through walls. As MW2 and & WZ2 continue to roll on, more and more bugs are popping out of the woodwork each day. This is without a doubt one of the most controversial...
Warzone 2 & MW2 devs under fire after Season Two Battle Pass token announcement

Many Call of Duty players are upset with a recent announcement that Battle Token Tier Skips will be automatically spent at the end of the season – without players’ consent. Call of Duty’s Warzone 2 launched with an all-new battle pass system in which rewards are associated with...
Pokemon Go players exploit AR Scan policy change to stop getting “annoying” research tasks

Niantic has made a policy change to Pokemon Go’s AR Scanning Tasks, and players are exploiting the change to avoid Research Tasks they deem “annoying.”. In later 2020, Pokemon Go introduced AR Scanning Tasks, a new way to earn rare items from Field Research. After spinning a Pokestop, players can be tasked with using the camera on their mobile device to scan a real-world location.
Overwatch 2: How to unlock free Overwatch World Cup in-game weapon charm

The Overwatch World Cup event for 2023 is almost upon us, so here’s how players can get their hands on some free in-game weapons charms to show support for their favorite Overwatch players and teams. The Overwatch World Cup is one of the biggest events of the year for...
TimTheTatman left furious as “crazy” Jailbreak spoils Warzone 2 nuke

TimTheTatman attempted to complete the Champions Quest Contract, but a massive Jailbreak spoiled his team’s run. With no way to currently track stats in Warzone 2, content creators have shifted their focus to chasing down Nukes instead of high-kill wins. Earning a Nuke in the battle royale is no easy feat either. Squads must complete the Champions Quest Contract, which requires players to collect three elements, plant a bomb, and then defend the bombsite until the Nuke detonates.
MW2 Ranked Play: Ruleset, skill division, maps & modes

Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Mode builds on the concepts of previous games. From Skill Divisions to the official Call of Duty League ruleset, here’s how it works. MW2 Ranked Mode gives players a chance to compete in a more official capacity than the regular public matches or CDL Moshpit playlist.
Warzone 2 Season 2 map changes: Underground cave network, passenger train & more

Activision has announced major POI changes coming to Al Mazrah in Season 2, including a new underground cave network and passenger train. Battle royale players commonly complain about the middle portion of a match. There is an initial excitement when you land, loot, and engage in a gunfight. But after that, the action usually doesn’t ramp up unless you happen to stumble across other enemies or until the final two circles.
Annie’s win rate skyrockets after LoL patch 13.3 “nerfs”

Annie’s changes were listed as “nerfs” in the LoL patch 13.3 overview, yet she’s now the highest win rate champion in both mid and support. Update: Annie has been hotfix nerfed since this story was written, but it’s yet unclear whether or not these nerfs will drastically affect her win rate. You can find the changes here.
Will Apex Legends get Quads or larger-team battle royale modes?

Apex Legends brings with it most of the typical modes battle royale fans expect. However, it’s never featured a team-based mode above Trios, so will it ever get a Quads or five-person BR mode? Here’s what we know. Apex Legends Season 16 will bring a brand new Team...
Harmony The Fall of Reverie: Trailers, gameplay, platforms & everything we know

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is the next big game from iconic developers Don’t Nod, so here’s everything we know so far including trailers and story details. Don’t Nod have made a name for themselves with award-winning narrative games like Life Is Strange, but their next game looks like it will be something a little bit different – and not just because of that gorgeous art style.

