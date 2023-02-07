Hasan explained during his latest Twitch stream why he believes that the ongoing attempt to boycott Hogwarts Legacy won’t work out for those participating. Hogwarts Legacy has been soaring in popularity in recent days near its launch, holding insane viewership on Twitch and even going so far as to break the record for the most viewed category of any single-player game in history. With a sprawling open world, it’s the game Harry Potter fans have been waiting for.

2 DAYS AGO