Kansas City, KS

kshb.com

Apply for a position with KCKPS

"Kansas City is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools is having a Career Fair Saturday, February 11, from 8:30am-Noon at the KCKPS Central Office, 2010 N. 59th Street, Kansas City, KS 66104. Hiring for certified staff members including Principals, Teachers and Nurses, and for classified positions including Custodians and Administrative Support. Apply today at Careers.KCKPS.org.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kshb.com

Kansas City barbecue standard influences Phoenix pitmaster

PHOENIX — Kansas Citians heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII don’t have to leave their barbecue taste buds at home. Inspiration from the city is found in Little Miss BBQ's brisket and beyond. “Kansas City has a massive influence,” said owner Scott Holmes. “For us, you have...
PHOENIX, AZ
bluevalleypost.com

Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings

The roundup rated hospitals across the country for their quality of care. Healthgrades analyzed data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, specifically patient mortality and complication rates for 31 conditions and procedures. Every year, the company forms top 50, 100 and 250 lists for hospitals nationwide. The report by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kshb.com

Get the kitchen remodel of your dreams

"Kitchen Tune Up is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Kitchen Tune Up prides itself on delivering a quality product with excellent customer service. They can update your kitchen in 3-5 days on most projects. Learn about their 5 core services to help your budget meet your dreams!
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

One Tank Trips: Culinary Center of Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Prepare your starting lineup for game day by trying out some recipes from the Culinary Center of Kansas City that will elevate your tailgate!. Below are four recipes for a BBQ Bloody Mary, steak butter, a BBQ butter board and a Tomahawk ribeye. To take...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Phat Turtle BBQ offers taste of Kansas City barbecue in Arizona

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — For Chiefs Kingdom looking for comfort food in Arizona this weekend, Phat Turtle BBQ is the place for them. The barbecue joint offers customers an authentic taste of Kansas City barbecue in the Grand Canyon State. Michael and Kelly Sloan, the owners of Phat Turtle,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd

Just months after expanding to Downtown Kansas City, the Strang Chef Collectives’ next location for a chef-driven food hall will be tailored to fit its new home on the Country Club Plaza, said Shawn Craft. The hall’s four new food and beverage concepts — slated to open in late May or early June — will The post Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Find the best latest trends for prom

"David's Bridal is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." House of Prom by David’s Bridal is opening at Country Club Plaza in Kansas City this weekend and their stylists are sharing the best 2023 prom trends. Check out their exclusive line of junior and prom dresses – starting at $49.95 – and their pop up space to shop, hang out, take photos and more. Join their Diamond Loyalty for Prom to get special discounts and free prizes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

New Theatre & Restaurant – Condomonium Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and the New Theatre and Restaurant are teaming up to bring our viewers a season of fun! We are kicking things off with “Condomonium” starring Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch”! As shows come to an end, continue to play along all season for your chance to win!
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Helzberg Last-Minute Deals

"Helzberg is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Don't miss Helzberg Last-Minute Deals: $15 off every $100 spent starting through 15th. Go online or to a store for more details.
KANSAS CITY, MO

