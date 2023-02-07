Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Let's talk about Patrick Mahomes:Fabian M. CarterKansas City, MO
kshb.com
From K-State to Super Bowl: Broadcasting legend, statistician make dynamic duo
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Mitch Holthus has one of the most recognizable voices in Kansas City, and during the majority of the broadcast legend’s career, Bernie Haney has been by his side. For the past 23 seasons, Haney has been the home statistician for the Chiefs RadioNetwork, a gig...
kshb.com
Kansas City barbecue standard influences Phoenix pitmaster
PHOENIX — Kansas Citians heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII don’t have to leave their barbecue taste buds at home. Inspiration from the city is found in Little Miss BBQ's brisket and beyond. “Kansas City has a massive influence,” said owner Scott Holmes. “For us, you have...
KMBC.com
School safety expert says families at Wyandotte High School need to demand change
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A school safety expert says it’s time parents at Wyandotte High School demand changes to make the school safe. "What I've seen is unacceptable and we have a school that's out of control,” said Larry Altman. Altman is currently a professor at Avila...
bluevalleypost.com
Two Overland Park hospitals earn top national rankings
The roundup rated hospitals across the country for their quality of care. Healthgrades analyzed data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country, specifically patient mortality and complication rates for 31 conditions and procedures. Every year, the company forms top 50, 100 and 250 lists for hospitals nationwide. The report by...
kshb.com
kshb.com
Welcome party held for Chiefs Kingdom at 'Arrowhead West' bar in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Chiefs Kingdom from all over parts of the Kansas City area made their way to Scottsdale, Arizona, for a welcome party at the Pub Rock Live bar. The bar is so popular among Chiefs fans that it's nicknamed "Arrowhead West." "This bar is your home away...
kshb.com
Drawing parallels to Mahomes and Hurts, 2 stellar high school athletes reflect on football and race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl LVII is a game that will hand off a win for Black America. For the first time, two Black starting quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, will face each other on football's biggest stage. The game is inspiring many young athletes including two...
KC Current visit Black-owned businesses for Black History Month
For Black History Month, the Kansas City Current is partnering with the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce to highlight Black-owned businesses in the community.
kshb.com
One Tank Trips: Culinary Center of Kansas City
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Prepare your starting lineup for game day by trying out some recipes from the Culinary Center of Kansas City that will elevate your tailgate!. Below are four recipes for a BBQ Bloody Mary, steak butter, a BBQ butter board and a Tomahawk ribeye. To take...
kshb.com
Phat Turtle BBQ offers taste of Kansas City barbecue in Arizona
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — For Chiefs Kingdom looking for comfort food in Arizona this weekend, Phat Turtle BBQ is the place for them. The barbecue joint offers customers an authentic taste of Kansas City barbecue in the Grand Canyon State. Michael and Kelly Sloan, the owners of Phat Turtle,...
kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd
Just months after expanding to Downtown Kansas City, the Strang Chef Collectives’ next location for a chef-driven food hall will be tailored to fit its new home on the Country Club Plaza, said Shawn Craft. The hall’s four new food and beverage concepts — slated to open in late May or early June — will The post Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd appeared first on Startland News.
kshb.com
Kansas City musician dreams of performing at clean energy-powered Super Bowl halftime show
PHOENIX — The number 57 is everywhere in Phoenix as the city — technically nearby Glendale, Arizona — prepares to host Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. But AY Young is focused on the number 17. Specifically, the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Kansas City musician...
Kansas City unveils what is expected to become its next flag
Kansas City, Missouri, leaders unveiled a new design to its flag, with the city council expected to approve the design at Thursday's meeting.
kcur.org
Kansas City University medical students return to Kenyan clinic for out-of-textbook experience
In November, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a team of Kansas City University students returned to Mama Pilista Memorial Health Care Center in Kenya — a clinic named in the honor of KCU adjunct professor Dr. Bonyo Bonyo's mother. For fourth-year Kayla Shorten, it...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
kshb.com
fox4kc.com
kshb.com
