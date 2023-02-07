ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Credit Cards vs. Debit Cards: Which is Better for You?

By Erin Bendig
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsXHy_0kfj12yW00

Credit cards vs. debit cards — what's the difference? Which type of plastic is best for you?  Personal finance experts perennially disagree on which type of plastic delivers more benefit but the decision should be based on a cardholder’s approach to risk and ability to manage debt, as well as the type of purchase being made. Knowing how each card works can help you use the best card for your situation.

Credit cards vs. debit cards: What's the difference?

The main difference between debit cards and credit cards lies in how the merchant is paid.

Debit cards
Debit cards draw money from your checking account, while credit cards rely on money that the credit card company has loaned you.

Debit cards are linked to checking accounts. When you make a purchase money you already have is deducted, usually within 24 hours. How much you’re able to spend using a debit card depends on how much cash you have in your account. If you spend over that amount, your card could be declined or you could be charged an overdraft fee .

Credit cards
On the other hand, credit cards allow you to make purchases by drawing on a line of credit. How much you’re able to spend with a credit card depends on what your credit limit is. You won’t be able to exceed this amount. Any purchases you make using a credit card are added to your bill, with a minimum payment (usually a percentage of that total bill) due each billing cycle. However, if you spend too much and fail to pay off your credit card each month, you could land in debt and accrue interest.

Another significant difference between credit and debit cards is the chance to earn rewards. For many, the appeal of a credit card is linked to the fact that by shopping with them you can earn cash back, points and/or airline miles. Plus, credit card perks often include extended warranties and purchase protections, depending on the type of credit card .

Keep in mind that some merchants will require you to use a credit card. For example, if you're picking up a rental car you'll likely need a credit card, and Airbnb only lets you pay with debit cards that can be processed as credit cards.

Additionally, credit cards affect your credit score , while debit cards do not.

Which card offers most protection?

Debit card protections

In the case of fraudulent activity on your debit card, you’ll be protected by the Electronic Funds Transfer Act (EFTA).

According to this law, if your debit card gets lost or stolen , you’ll only have two business days to report it to the bank for your fraud liability to be $50. If you report after two days — but before 60 days — your liability will be $500. Notifying the bank after 60 days means you could be liable for all transactions.

Credit card protections

Credit cards offer a bit more protection, thanks to the Fair Credit Billing Act . If you notice any fraudulent transactions on your credit card, you’ll only be liable for up to $50. Plus, many credit cards offer additional purchase and rental protections as well as extended warranties on transactions made with the card.

While both debit cards and credit cards offer fraud protection on your account, credit cards typically offer greater security. Both credit and debit accounts are monitored for any suspicious transactions, and your card issuer will alert you if any transactions seem off.

However, opting for your credit card is typically the safer choice. If there’s fraudulent spending on your credit card, your money will still be safe in your checking or savings account. However, if a fraudster spends money on your debit card, you’ll be out of cash until you can get the charges reviewed.

When to use a credit card

Here’s when you’d be better off using a credit card to make purchases.

When you’re online shopping: Take advantage of fraud liability protections offered with credit cards when making online purchases. If there is any fraudulent activity on your credit card account, it’s not “your” money to get back, but rather the card issuer’s. Your own funds will still be secure in your checking or savings accounts.

If you’re looking to build credit: If you’re looking to raise your credit score or build your credit history, using a credit card is often a good option. By showing a history of consistent, on-time payments, you’ll be able to do just that. Plus, there are many cards geared toward people with bad credit or no credit history that effectively function as a debit card, considering you’ll have to put down a cash advance that acts as your credit limit. Here are the best credit cards for bad credit .

When you want to earn rewards: Using a rewards credit card can be an easy way to earn cash back or rewards points on the purchases you're already making. Some cards have a flat-rate cash back rewards rate, while others offer higher points on purchases made in specific spending categories. Plus, many credit cards come with other additional benefits, like purchase protections, extended warranties and free checked baggage.

When to use a debit card

When you’re at the ATM: If you need to withdraw cash, you should use your debit card. If you use an ATM that’s in-network, withdrawing cash is free. On the other hand, if you use a credit card to take out cash at the ATM, you’ll be charged interest on the transaction as it’s considered a cash advance. And while using an out-of-network ATM with your debit card will usually charge a fee, it’s likely still cheaper than using a credit card. You can also avoid the ATM altogether by shopping with a debit card somewhere that can give cash back.

If you need to avoid debt and interest: If you’re looking to avoid overspending and in turn taking on debt, you should stick to using your debit card. This way, you won’t be tempted to run up a balance that you can’t pay off in full each month. If you don’t carry a balance, you also won’t incur any interest charges which can be expensive.

Related articles

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?

Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Ty D.

You Can Claim Up to $2,000 in Tax Credits for Your Home Improvements!

Making home improvements can be costly, but did you know that you can get some of that money back through tax credits?. Energy Star has reported on several federal tax credits that are available for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. In this article, we will be discussing the eligible items for tax credits, the maximum amount that can be claimed, and other tax credits to consider.
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
CNET

Whatever You Do, Don't Throw Away This Social Security COLA Letter

If you're a Social Security recipient, you likely received a letter about your cost-of-living adjustment increase in December. This letter tells you how much that adjustment will impact your benefit amount in 2023, so it's crucial you don't toss it in the trash or accidentally lose it. You may need that letter for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
msn.com

Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts

Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy