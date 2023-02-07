Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
247Sports
Gamecocks lead for priority recruit from North Carolina
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11607227" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec&channel=college-football&key=11607227&pcid=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec"></div><p>The 2024 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting class already lists one wide receiver commitment.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Mazeo-Bennett-46127517" target="_blank">Mazeo Bennett</a></b> (Greenville, S.C.) jumped on board last week. Now, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Shane-Beamer-5" target="_blank">Shane Beamer</a></b> and the rest of South Carolina’s coaching staff has their sights set on <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Jonathan-Paylor-46116256" target="_blank">Jonathan Paylor</a></b>, a four-star from Burlington, N.C., who <a href="https://sportstalksc.com/2023/02/09/strecruiting-wr-jonathan-paylor-says-gamecocks-lead-the-way-for-him-at-this-juncture-of-his-recruiting/" target="_blank">recently told Phil Kornblut</a> that one school’s in the lead.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">“South Carolina is really leading the pack now due to coach Beamer coming to the school and meeting the new offensive coordinator and everything like that,” Paylor said. “A couple of guys they have signed have been keeping in touch with me, showing me love and everything like that, keeping in touch with my family once a week. Little things like that really catches my attention. South Carolina is really, really leading the pack right now. It (the lead) is probably like a couple of gaps, I’m not going to lie to you.”</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Bennett, who’s also ranked as a four-star on the 247Sports Composite, is among the guys who are in pursuit of Paylor. Four-star quarterback commitment <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Dante-Reno-46103314" target="_blank">Dante Reno</a></b> (Fiskdale, Mass.) and four-star offensive tackle <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Kam-Pringle-46114439" target="_blank">Kam Pringle</a></b> (Dorchester, S.C.) have also been keeping in touch.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Several schools are in the mix with South Carolina, including Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State. More than 20 schools have offered Paylor, who is the No. 9-ranked athlete in the class of 2024.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The Gamecocks have hosted him for a handful of visits, though he has not been on campus yet this year. Wide receivers coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Justin-Stepp-1656" target="_blank">Justin Stepp</a></b>, along with special teams coordinator <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Pete-Lembo-1702" target="_blank">Pete Lembo</a></b>, are leading the charge. Lembo’s involved because he’s the area recruiter.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">From 247Sports national recruiting analyst…</p><blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Verified size with room to add weight and mass. Speed shows in form of track times in sprinting events. Ran 55 meters in 6.45 seconds and 100 meters in 10.7 seconds. Won class 2A state titles in 100, 200 and 400 meters. Productive early in high school career with 655 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 68 carries and 936 receiver yards and seven touchdowns on 42 catches. Could play receiver in college but shows ability to line up in backfield. Plays in all three phases. High-level athleticism shows on tape. Rarely comes off field for Cummings.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Is most natural at running back. Shows patience and vision. Runs through arm tackles and has speed to finish plays. Coaching staff does good job in getting him isolated in space and he wins one-on-battles. Slippery in space and can make tacklers miss. Shows sure-handedness. Can stretch defense east-west and make big play with one-cut ability. Has a physical element to his game. Is impressive after catch and has speed to turn short pass into big play. Knows how to set up defender on release off line of scrimmage as receiver but has to continue to develop route running technique. Getting out of breaks and gaining separation needs development. Has to continue to work on high-pointing ball down the field. Could be impact player for Top 20 program. Early round NFL draft potential.</p></blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Stay tuned to TheBigSpur for more South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting coverage.</p>
247Sports
South Carolina offers phenom quarterback
South Carolina recently extended a scholarship offer to his phenom signal caller from the Peach State. Find out more in this VIP update.
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: WR Jonathan Paylor says #Gamecocks lead the way for him at this juncture of his recruiting
There are a few more months of recruiting ahead for WR Jonathan Paylor (5-9 170) of Burlington, NC, and at this point for him, he is South Carolina’s to lose. Paylor said Wednesday night the Gamecocks are out in front of everyone else for him right now, and it’s not all that close.
UNC Basketball: 5 reasons why Tar Heels have fallen apart this season
There was literally no team in college basketball that had more pressure on it than UNC Basketball, which was one minute away from winning the national title as an 8 seed and entered this season as the preseason No. 1 team. But it was clear early on that the Tar...
WLTX.com
Justen Brunson signs with South Carolina State
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Justen Brunson is staying as close to home as possible while still playing college football at a high level. The Calhoun County standout has signed with South Carolina State which can never have too many talented defensive backs and Brunson hopes to develop into an All-MEAC performer for the Bulldogs.
power98fm.com
Two Carolina High Schools Recognized as Top 25 Basketball Teams in U.S.
It’s not often that you get a high school from Concord, North Carolina put on a nationally ranked list for one of the top basketball programs in the country. Max Preps puts out a weekly list of the top 25 high school basketball teams in the nation. This week Central Cabarrus High School debuted on the list at number 23.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
WXII 12
Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: NC man wanted for murder unlawfully entered South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged James Thomas Pratt, 60, as a Fugitive from Justice for a crime he committed in another state. Authorities say on Feb. 1 Pratt unlawfully entered South Carolina while fleeing and avoiding prosecution from North Carolina for murder. The Fort Mill man has an outstanding warrant.
Shirley Fulton, North Carolina judge and Charlotte trailblazer, dead from gallbladder complications
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shirley L. Fulton, the first Black woman to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County, died this week. The 71-year-old Fulton reportedly died Wednesday morning from gallbladder cancer complications. Fulton was a retired attorney and one of the founding partners of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, with […]
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
kool1027.com
High School Basketball Scores From Tuesday Night
Last night in high school girl’s and boys’ basketball it was the regular season finale for Camden as they hosted Crestwood. In the girl’s game the Lady Bulldogs took control early and would cruise to a 70-37 win and winning the region championship. Camden has now won twenty two straight game as they get for the first round of the playoffs that will take place on Thursday February 16th at the Camden High gym. In the boy’s game was in a win and you’re in the playoffs but could still make it with some help if they loss. Crestwood would use the transition game along with Camden turnovers as the Knights get the win 73-47. Not all is lost for the Bulldogs as they got the help they needed when Marlboro County fell to Lake City by one putting Camden in the playoffs that will start on Wednesday February 15th at Manning High School.
WBTV
2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Medic confirmed the two fatalities, and said that the two hurt were taken...
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook named Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio
COLUMBIA, SC- The ETV Commission has selected Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook to serve as Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV). Dr. Cook will begin serving as Interim President and CEO on March 4. On Feb. 2, current President and CEO Anthony Padgett announced his...
greenvillejournal.com
Cut from Royal cloth: Downtown’s oldest Black congregation installs 16th pastor
Vinson Royal’s father was a pastor. His four brothers were pastors. So you’d be forgiven for believing that that lineage, and those family ties, would more likely have called him to the pulpit long before he went off to college. “Ironically, I was born into it, but I...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
Comments / 2