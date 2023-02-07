ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $272.6 million. The St. john`S, Newfoundland-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 53 cents per share. The results...

14 HOURS AGO