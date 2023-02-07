Chatham Boys Win First-Ever NJSIAA District 4 Fencing Championship; Move on to States as No. 3 Seed

ANNANDALE, NJ -- The Chatham boys fencing team won its first-ever NJSIAA District 4 championship with a combined three-weapon record of 63-18 at North Hunterdon High on Sunday.

Chatham's championship in the 10-team district was the school's first in the 13-year history of the program.

The Cougar sabre squad finished first with a 22-5 bout record with juniors Ken Bella-Jaro, Lucas Clymer and Oliver Epstein.

The Chatham foil squad placed second in the district with a 20-7 record behind juniors Daniel Tam and Dev Badlani and sophomore Nate West.

The Cougar epee squad went 21-6 in the tournament, finishing second, with junior Pearce Lally and sophomores Carter Newman and Skanda Krishnan.

Six of the boys qualified for the NJSIAA State Individual Championships to be held on Feb. 26: Bella-Jaro, Epstein, West, Badlani, Lilly and Krishnan.

Chatham is the No. 3 seed for the state team championships, based on the Cetrulo Tournament results from last month.

The Chatham Middle School will be the host site for the first four state team competitions, starting Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 17. The matches start at 6 p.m. each day.















