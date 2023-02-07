ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, MN

Advocate

Out Congresswoman Angie Craig Assaulted in Her Home

Minnesota congresswoman Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building this morning. The attack left the Democratic politician bruised and the assailant fled when Craig called 911, The Hill reports. Craig's chief of staff told the media that the attack does not appear to be politically motivated, but police are investigating.
