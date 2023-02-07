ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

Man Dies In Tragic Accident at Disney World, Scene Cleared

A 53-year-old man has died after a tragic accident at Walt Disney World Resort. The man, who has only been identified as a Colombian man, was riding his bicycle on Walt Disney World property last Thursday when tragedy struck. He was struck by a driver at around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and World Drive at the exit ramp, according to reports from Click Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Inside the Magic

Video Shows Guests Jumping Off Disney Attraction, Tearing Ride Apart

A video has gone viral showing Walt Disney World Resort Guests not just breaking rules, but intentionally tearing an attraction apart. Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” In contrast, some Guests seemingly can not follow instructions from Disney Cast Members and, unfortunately, ruin the fun for others.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
disneyfoodblog.com

What Disney DIDN’T Tell You About Their New Dining Deal

Lots of DFB readers are excited about the new dining deal at Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one!
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic

Nearly Half of Disney World Park Shut Down to Guests

Walt Disney World Resort Guests were recently left perplexed as a strange ordeal occurred. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Creeps Out Guests With Latest Introduction

Seeing various colorful characters scattered throughout the Disney Parks is not just typical, it’s expected. Visiting the Magic Kingdom and not getting a hug from Mickey is almost insulting, but not all of Disney’s characters are that approachable. In fact, Disney has truly dropped the ball on their character designs on occasion. It’s not often, but when Disney misses the mark, they really miss the mark.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Attraction the Next “on the Chopping Block”

Disney World Guests understand that “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is constantly getting makeovers. Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, or Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment), you’re sure to experience the magic that only can come with a Walt Disney World Resort vacation.
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Long-Lost Magic Kingdom Attraction Set For a Huge Return

Walt Disney World Resort is regularly changing and updating attractions, shows, and many other exciting attractions for Guests. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic

Disney Updates Decrepit, Abandoned Park Attraction

Disneyland is full of incredible rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. Older experiences like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, as well as new adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway all come together at the Disneyland Resort, make Guests day as magical as possible.
a-z-animals.com

Not So Magical! Park Visitor Discovers a Snake Slithering Inside of Disney World

Not So Magical! Park Visitor Discovers a Snake Slithering Inside of Disney World. The Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf attraction in Disney World has two 18-hole miniature golf adventures based on Disney’s classic animated film Fantasia. There are twirling obstacles, tutu-clad hippos, broomsticks that can soak you and pirouetting ostriches. However, in January 2023, park goers also got to see a snake and shared their experience on Twitter asking what species the snake could be. The picture does not show the entire snake so it is difficult to be certain. However, several opinions were expressed! Most people thought that it was either a banded water snake or a juvenile cottonmouth snake (also called a water moccasin) but these snakes present very different levels of risk to humans!
ARIZONA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Classic Dark Ride Suffering Mysterious Technical Problems

Guests will notice the absence of one of Disney World’s most classic rides, which has been closed for two days in a row. While Walt Disney World is home to dozens of iconic and classic attractions, few compare to the level of immersion, detail, and overall fun of the Haunted Mansion. The slow-moving dark ride is so popular that it can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Comments / 0

