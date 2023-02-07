ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'

Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLTX.com

Justen Brunson signs with South Carolina State

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Justen Brunson is staying as close to home as possible while still playing college football at a high level. The Calhoun County standout has signed with South Carolina State which can never have too many talented defensive backs and Brunson hopes to develop into an All-MEAC performer for the Bulldogs.
ORANGEBURG, SC
blufftontoday.com

No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball questions before undefeated showdown vs No. 2 LSU

COLUMBIA — After an 81-77 win at No. 4 UConn last week, South Carolina women's basketball has a quick turnaround for another key matchup against No. 2 LSU. The Gamecocks (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and the Tigers (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I basketball, and they will play Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN) at Colonial Life Arena for the No. 1 spot in the SEC. South Carolina holds the longest active winning streak in the country at 29 games, and they have won 38 straight at home.
COLUMBIA, SC
auburntigers.com

Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball will take on the nation's top-ranked team for the second time this season as No. 1 South Carolina visits Neville Arena Thursday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT. The first 100 students can pick up a limited edition 90s-themed bucket...
AUBURN, AL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
247Sports

Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina

AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
AUBURN, AL
Fairfield Sun Times

Zoning Police Cover Tattoo Artist in Bureaucratic Ink

Tattoo artists need more than needles and ink in South Carolina. They also need measuring tape. The state prohibits tattoo shops from operating within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and playgrounds. Columbia adds even more restrictions. The city passed an ordinance in 2019 that bans any tattoo enterprise from operating...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Kingston confident in pitching staff heading into 2023 season

The South Carolina baseball team is one week away from opening up the 2023 season as it welcomes UMass Lowell to Founders Park for a three-game series starting on Feb. 17. It will be the Gamecocks first chance to show off their pitching staff led by right=hander Will Sanders, who was named to multiple preseason All-America teams.
COLUMBIA, SC
tourcounsel.com

Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Traffic Alert: Avoid Sunset Blvd/Hope Ferry Rd. intersection

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to avoid Sunset Blvd/US-378 due to a collision that destroyed a signal light box at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road. The wreck is cleared but traffic lights are currently out, say authorities, and officers are...
LEXINGTON, SC
