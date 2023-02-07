Villa Park juvenile accused of threatening school violence; Says he’ll ‘bring gun to school, finish what he started,’ police say

Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Expelled student charged with Juarez High School shooting that killed 2, injured 2 more
Chicago — A former Benito Juarez Community Academy student shot four juveniles, killing two, after asking one of the victims about his gang affiliation, officials said Saturday. Incredibly, prosecutors said police are also working to determine if the teen may have been involved in a “shots fired” incident outside...
Prosecutors say son stabbed his father after father attacked son’s sister in Lindenhurst
Charges have been filed against two men after a son stabbed his father after the father allegedly attacked the son’s juvenile sister in Lindenhurst, prosecutors said. Emmanuel Ortiz, 42, of Lindenhurst, was charged with one count of domestic battery. Nathan Ortiz, 18, of Lindenhurst, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery causing great bodily […]
Corrections officer hospitalized after suffering head injury while trying to restrain inmate at Lake County Jail
A corrections officer is recovering after having to be transported to the hospital with a head injury following a struggle with a combative inmate at the Lake County Jail in Waukegan. Riley McGovern, 29, of Round Lake Beach, was transported to the Lake County Jail on January 27 after being...
Woman charged after man fatally stabbed in attempt to stop attack on North Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman has been charged for the fatal stabbing of a man who intervened in a stabbing attack in the Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday night. According to police, Monae will be facing felonies of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and use of deadly weapon. Police identify that Monae was arrested Thursday afternoon in the […]
Teen arrested following Park Ridge armed home invasion
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested following a suburban armed home invasion last month. On Jan. 5 at around 8:45 p.m., Park Ridge police responded on the report of a home invasion to the 1100 block of North Lincoln. The suspect, later determined to be a 17-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
Man allegedly armed with knives wounded in Aurora police shooting now facing charges: records
Aurora police said the man charged at officers. Family said he has a history of mental health issues.
Investigators uncover ‘significant grow operation’ and seize $25K worth of marijuana near Crystal Lake
A man and a woman were arrested after investigators uncovered a “significant grow operation” where 12 pounds of cannabis and several other drugs were found at a Crystal Lake home. Sarah E. Wise, 43, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, possession of […]
fox32chicago.com
Activists call on FBI, public to help solve Calumet City cold case murders
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - Activists are asking for more help in solving the cold case murder of a man and woman 41 years ago in south suburban Calumet City. Toni Lynn Caposey was just 22-years-old when she and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jacob Bird, were found shot to death on March 23, 1982 in her mother’s home in the 1500 block of Lincoln Place.
cwbchicago.com
Macy’s shoplifter escaped by pulling a gun on security guards, prosecutors say
Chicago — A shoplifter who pulled a gun on security guards at the State Street Macy’s store last month might have gotten away with it if he hadn’t blocked an entrance to the Harold Washington Library this week with a gun in his waistband, according to prosecutors.
fox32chicago.com
Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
5 teenage girls fighting for their lives after high speed crash in Kane County
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says five teens were seriously injured and two of them were air lifted to hospitals following a crash in Hampshire Township. Investigators say a 2019 Honda HR-V was heading east on Dietrich Road West of Brier Hill Road at a high rate of speed just before 3 a.m. when it went off the road and struck a tree.
Police investigating after suspect robs tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake and fled the scene in a vehicle Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at Mavis Tires and Brakes, 5201 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to the scene but the suspect […]
Chicago crime: Police release images of 5 suspects in robbery, attack on CTA Red Line platform
Police have released the pictures of five people wanted for attacking and robbing a man at a CTA Red Line station.
Man shot, killed by CPD outside of Irving Park bar ID’d
CHICAGO — A man shot and killed by Chicago police following an altercation outside of an Irving Park bar Wednesday has been identified. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 21-year-old Isidro Valverde. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of Christina’s Place, located in the 3700 block of North […]
CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
cwbchicago.com
5 people robbed victim on Harrison Red Line platform, Chicago police say
Chicago cops are trying to track down five people who robbed a Red Line passenger at knifepoint last weekend. Mass Transit detectives released surveillance images of the group on Saturday morning. Police said the victim was on the Harrison Red Line platform when the group exited a train at 2:10...
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head before crashing vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
Chicago police are investigating a shooting that ended with the victim's car flipped over on the city's South Side.
'I'm going to f--- shoot them': 13-year-old suburban student charged with threatening Chicago school
A west suburban student has been charged after allegedly threatening another high school in Chicago, authorities said.
