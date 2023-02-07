ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC

Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner

Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC

A secret room that saved this girl's life

A major work by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky could fetch a record price at auction in London in a few weeks. But behind the sale is one family's story of tragedy and heroism, all laid out in an unpublished memoir, writes Stephen Smith. It begins with a little girl, seven...
The Guardian

Nelly and Nadine review – tender tale of lesbian concentration camp survivors

This documentary opens with newsreel footage of concentration camp survivors arriving by boat in Sweden in 1945 – they are mostly women, smiling and waving at the camera. Director Magnus Gertten explains that he’s spent years trying to put names to the faces. One is a Dutch socialist and feminist who returned to Amsterdam after the war to her women’s health clinic; another a 16-year-old Jewish girl from Poland with a beautiful smile who does not yet know that she is the only survivor in her family. Finally, the face of a Chinese woman, not smiling, but fixing the camera with an intense stare.
BBC

Kent shipwreck carrying rare cargo wins protection

The wreck of a emigrant ship which sank off the coast of Kent 167 years ago has been granted protection. The Josephine Willis was transporting British people to New Zealand, with a large cargo of ceramics on board. The ship, which foundered four miles (6.4km) south of Folkestone harbour after...
navalnews.com

UK Cuts Steel For Third Dreadnought-class submarine

A significant milestone has been reached in the build programme for the Dreadnought ballistic missile submarine programme. In a ceremony today, the steel has been cut on Warspite, the third of four new Dreadnought Class submarines, currently in build at BAE Systems’ Barrow-in-Furness site. Supporting tens of thousands of...
BBC

Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'

A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy