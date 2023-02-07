ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Orlando Brown To Undergo Mental Evaluation After Hammer & Knife-Wielding Allegations

By Team CASSIUS
 3 days ago

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty


O rlando Brown ‘s mental health journey continues to follow a rocky path.

The former Disney Channel star is set to go undergo a mental evaluation following his December arrest, which his official online booking record shows the charge as “domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force.”

Back in December, Brown was jailed in Ohio for misdemeanor domestic violence after interacting with a relative named Matthew, who claimed Brown wielded a knife and hammer while threatening him.

“A spokesperson for the Lima Police Department tells us they got a call about a fight in progress Thursday … when they arrived, they came upon the former Disney star and arrested him for misdemeanor domestic violence,” writes TMZ . “It’s unclear who called 911, but cops say Brown’s conflict was with either a family member or another person living in the home. He’s apparently been in the Ohio town for over a month — with fans tweeting about seeing him around Lima.”

Matthew is in the middle of a home renovation and allowed Brown to stay at the home-in-progress because he didn’t want him stuck in a homeless shelter.

He’s pled not guilty for the Dec. 22 incident. But TMZ notes that the results of his mental evaluation may sway his decision because he could plead insanity. After getting charged, he was released on house arrest by posting a $25,000 bond.

The That’s So Raven actor has been struggling since appearing on Dr. Phil’s show in 2018 that culminated after a year of several arrests –burglary and drug possession to resisting a public officer and domestic battery– and getting a tattoo of Raven Symoné’s face on his chest. In that same interview, he did admit that he was battling mental issues and drug addiction. So we hope he gets the help he needs.

