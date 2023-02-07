ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Narcity USA

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Is In Arizona For The Super Bowl & Revealing What The Family Is Up To

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and all the competing athletes' families are starting to show up in Glendale, AZ to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps one of the most well-known fams in the mix this year, besides the Kelces, is the 2023 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes' crew that includes his wife Brittany, their two kids, brother Jackson, and his mom and dad.
GLENDALE, AZ
Bleacher Report

Jets' Woody Johnson Discusses Possible Aaron Rodgers Interest Amid Trade Rumors

New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson spoke with ESPN's Dianna Russini about the team's potential interest in quarterback Aaron Rodgers prior to the NFL Honors event Thursday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the season that the team was "committed" to finding a veteran quarterback. They're in the...
Bleacher Report

Report: Browns' Dee, Jimmy Haslam in Talks for Minority Ownership Stake in Bucks

Cleveland Browns managing and principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in "advanced talks" to purchase Mark Lasry's 25 percent stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, according to Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams. Lasry's time as Milwaukee's governor "is nearing an end," per Novy-Williams, and the Haslams "have been speaking with the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Chase Young's 5th-Year Contract Option Being Evaluated by Commanders, Ron Rivera Says

The Washington Commanders have not decided whether they will pick up defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year contract option, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Young has played three NFL seasons after Washington selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors while helping lead Washington to an NFC East title. Young racked up 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles (three recoveries) and a touchdown.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Josh Jacobs Wants to Sign New Raiders Contract: 'I Just Bought a House in Vegas'

Much of the early offseason focus for the Las Vegas Raiders has centered on whether they will acquire Aaron Rodgers. Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, running back Josh Jacobs wants to stay put, even though he is a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign. "For me, I got the...
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Mocked by NFL Fans for Having Fewer Career MVP Votes Than Geno Smith

Russell Wilson was an easy target for fans once again after a big night for his Seattle Seahawks replacement Geno Smith at the NFL Honors. Smith was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, after leading the Seahawks to the playoffs in his first year as a full-time starter since 2014. He also received one fifth-place vote for MVP.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Top Steelers Trade Targets Entering 2023 Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers should keep a close eye on the NFL teams that are significantly over the salary cap. The AFC North side could find players available on the trade market from teams, like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who need to trim down their salaries to become cap compliant.
PITTSBURGH, PA

