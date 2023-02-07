Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Keanu Reeves, the molecule: New active ingredient from bacteria could protect plants
Bacteria of the genus Pseudomonas produce a strong antimicrobial natural product, as researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology (Leibniz-HKI) have discovered. They proved that the substance is effective against both plant fungal diseases and human-pathogenic fungi. The study was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society and highlighted in an editorial in Nature.
wdhn.com
Millions of Fabuloso cleaning products recalled over possible bacterial contamination
NEW YORK (WXIN) – Nearly 5 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria may have contaminated some of the products. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners. It does not include Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products. The...
labroots.com
Hypertension Drug May Slow Aging
New research published in the journal Aging Cell has demonstrated that rilmenidine, a drug used to treat hypertension, slows aging and extends lifespan in the model organism C. elegans. In the study, the researchers searched for compounds that induced a gene expression signature similar to caloric restriction. Caloric restriction is...
labroots.com
Snacking on tree nuts could reduce cardiovascular disease risk
When it comes to eating healthy, what’s your go to snack? If you answered nuts, you’re doing great. A new study conducted by researchers at UCLA published in Nutrients sheds new light on the cardiovascular benefits of snacking on tree nuts, especially when replacing other snacks with a serving of tree nuts. Researchers also found that tree nuts had a surprising effect: boosting levels of serotonin.
labroots.com
Study Confirms Anti-inflammatory Properties of Hemp Root Extract
A study published in the Journal of Cannabis Research examined the phytochemicals of industrial hemp (Cannabis sativa L.) roots to evaluate their anti-inflammatory activities. The researchers used an ethyl acetate extract from hemp roots and a combination of chromatographic columns isolated phytochemicals. The researchers identified 32 structurally diverse compounds, including six cannabinoids. This study can help advance cannabis testing research and optimize anti-inflammatory cannabinoid formulations.
labroots.com
Quantum Simulators One Step Closer to Reality
The field of quantum computing is quickly taking hold as the replacement for classical computing. This is because it channels the laws of quantum mechanics to tackle computations too difficult for the latter to solve. Applications for quantum computing include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, drug development, and traffic optimization, just to name a few.
labroots.com
Intermittent Fasting Triggers Liver Cell Growth in Mice
An intermittent fasting regimen involves only eating during very specific times; these plans may set mealtimes for certain times of the day, or limit caloric intake to certain days of the week. New research has shown that in a mouse model, intermittent fasting promotes the rapid division of liver cells. Liver cells in adults have been thought to divide slowly, or divide quickly only when damage repair is required. But this research has indicated that certain diets may actually trigger liver cell growth. The findings have been reported in eLife.
labroots.com
Rapid Mammalian Cell Harvest for Antibody Purification
Monoclonal antibody expression systems typically utilise a signal peptide to ensure secretion of the antibody into the cell culture medium. Although this reduces the complexity of purification and avoids the need for cell disruption, it does require the use of expensive and/or time-consuming techniques to remove cells from antibody-containing cell culture medium. In this study, we describe our tests of Sartoclear Dynamics® Lab V, a novel system for rapid clarification of cell culture media without the need for centrifugation or any other costly equipment.
labroots.com
Containing a Deadly Weapon - New Insights Into Immune Regulation
The immune system can mount crucial defenses when our bodies are threatened by pathogens. But those defenses have to be carefully contained. When processes in the human system go awry, serious diseases can result. Now scientists have learn more about how connective tissue works to control inflammatory molecules so they can act locally but don't spread throughout the body. The findings have been reported in Nature Immunology.
labroots.com
A new class of drugs to potentially stop the spread of malaria
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria is an illness caused by Plasmodium parasites which are spread through mosquito bites. Symptoms of malaria typically appear 10-15 days after the original mosquito bite and, if left untreated, can progress to severe infection and death within a 24-hour time frame.1 Symptoms of malaria include fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, chills, and more.
labroots.com
ALS Breakthrough: Two Targets Touted to Treat TDP-43 Trafficking Trouble
Image Credit Ichida Lab, Keck School of medicine of USC. Human-induced motor neurons that are labeled with a motor neuron marker HB9 in green and a neuron marker TUJ1 in purple. Researchers in the Ichida laboratory at the University of Southern California are dropping two papers this month set to...
labroots.com
Artificial skin helps reveal details about how skin cancer develops
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. In fact, it’s estimated that each year, over four million Americans receive treatment for either basal or squamous cell skin cancers. As with other cancers, early detection and treatment can help improve the odds of successfully beating these cancers. However,...
labroots.com
Training insects to detect cancer
When it comes to detecting cancer, earlier is better. In fact, research overwhelmingly notes that earlier detection can lead to improved responses to treatment and potential improvement in quality of life and life expectancy. A variety of tools exist that are designed to detect cancer, including a range of blood...
labroots.com
Wearable device provides real-time cardiac imaging
While one of the most vital organs, the heart is constantly at risk from a range of conditions, whether heart disease, heart rhythm issues, or other types of cardiovascular disease that affect the heart’s ability to work properly. In fact, cardiovascular disease is so prevalent that an adult dies of cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds in the United States.
labroots.com
The First Direct Image of a Brown Dwarf Orbiting a Star
A team of astronomers have captured the first direct image of a brown dwarf orbiting a star. The research was led by the Astrobiology Center of the National Institute of Natural Sciences (NINS) and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NOAJ). The results have been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
labroots.com
Understanding the Complicated Relationship Between the Butterfly Nebula and its Wings
Studying astronomical objects is like peering through a window of time, where astronomers can study the universe’s history to learn more about how we got here and where we might be going. In the case of planetary nebulae, astronomers can learn more about the formation and evolution of stars since nebulae are the final stages of a star’s long life. Essentially, they are witnessing the death of a star while learning how it might bring about new life.
labroots.com
Radiation counter-measuring, a treatment for oral mucositis: RRx-001
Oral mucositis is a side effect of radiation therapy to the head and neck. Symptoms of oral mucositis include dry mouth, thick saliva, mouth ulcers, bleeding, difficulty swallowing, talking, eating, and more.1 It can severely impact the quality of life of a patient undergoing cancer treatment. There is currently no official FDA-approved treatment for oral mucositis.
labroots.com
Next Generation Lasers Get Boost from Producing "Mirrors"
In a recent study published in Communications Physics, an international team of researchers led by the University of Strathclyde have made strides in reducing the size of ultra-high power lasers by manipulating light through the use of laser-driven ‘mirrors’. This study holds the potential to lead to ultra-short pulse, ultra-high-power, and small footprint laser systems.
Comments / 0