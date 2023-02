WAYNE, Neb. - The Concordia St. Paul women's basketball team (12-12, 9-11 NSIC) hung on to win 63-62 on the road at Wayne State (11-13, 7-13 NSIC) on Saturday evening at Rice Auditorium. With the win the Golden Bears move two games ahead of the Wildcats for the fourth seed in the NSIC South division.

WAYNE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO