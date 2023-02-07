Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Is There A Chicago Strangler?MCChicago, IL
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Related
Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Wiener
Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.
Eater
City Awards Demera Ethiopian $3.1 Million For New Bronzeville Restaurant With Rooftop
Tigist Reda is making moves, as the chef and owner behind Demera Ethiopian Restaurant says she can now go forward with a new project that includes a rooftop bar in Bronzeville. Reda, who just opened a stall at Time Out Market Chicago food hall, is the recipient of a $3.1...
Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
wgnradio.com
‘The Food Guy’ Steve Dolinsky: ‘Chicago is a very unique pizza town’
It’s National Pizza Day, so who best to talk to about the beloved food than a pizza historian! Steve Dolinsky, food reporter, author and James Beard Award winner, joins John Williams to talk about why Chicago is a very unique pizza town, how ‘Tavern Style’ is the most authentic Chicago pizza, and the reason why he never orders a pizza for delivery. Check out all “The Food Guy” segments on NBC5 and see where Steve will be next on his pizza tour here.
Eater
A Promising Young Chef Plots a New Course in Lincoln Square
Christian Hunter looks to continue the legacy of Iliana Regan’s Michelin-starred Elizabeth. When Christian Hunter was chosen as a James Beard Award semifinalist for best chef in the Northeast last month, he’d already put in his notice at Community Table in Washington, Connecticut, and trained his sous chef to take over the kitchen. But the accolade isn’t giving Hunter any pause as he prepares to move to Chicago to helm Atelier, the new tasting-menu restaurant replacing Michelin-starred Elizabeth.
Chicago hotel cancels on friends who normally sleep on the streets
CHICAGO — A major hotel chain is apologizing for turning a group of people who typically live on the street away, even though they had a reservation to stay for more than a month. Dr. Aleta Clark, the founder of Hugs No Slugs and better known as Englewood Barbie, said the group had a $16,000 […]
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
Chicago Firefighters Extinguish 2-Alarm Fire in Lakeview
Chicago fire personnel extinguished a large fire at a building in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Friday afternoon, NBC Sky5 helicopter footage showed. The blaze broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Roscoe Street, triggering a significant response. Fire officials later confirmed there was a two-alarm response...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three Stores
Sad news for Walmart shoppers in Chicago today with the announcement that three stores in Chicago will be closing next week. It comes on the back of several stores closing across the United States due to underperformance.
Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza
Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Vallas Faces Questions About Whether He Lives in Chicago as Officials Launch Probe of Tax Breaks
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, has claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence since 2009, according to documents obtained by WTTW News that raise questions about whether he is qualified to lead Chicago. Vallas, who has been registered...
Upworthy
Famous Chicago hot dog stand brings together local restaurants to help feed migrants
It takes a big heart and a lot of compassion to care about people. Ari Levy and other co-owers of the famous Chicago hot dog stand The Weiner's Circle sure have that. Just after Christmas last year, when the outlet's owners saw a tweet from the Texas Governor that 1500 asylum-seeking migrants would arrive in the Windy City, they decided to help them out. The city was having sub-zero temperatures around that time, as reported by PEOPLE. The company was quick to get more information about these migrants. They wrote on Twitter, "Can anyone tell us where these poor migrants ended up in Chicago? We'd like to feed them."
This year's Puppy Bowl features two Chicago dogs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Forget Kansas City and Philadelphia.This Sunday, more than 100 rescue dogs will compete in the annual Puppy Bowl - with two Chicago dogs taking the field.Jersey and Ziggy from the One Tail at a Time Animal Shelter will be representing Chicago. The good news: They've both already found forever homes.But workers hope this event will help get more families to consider adding a dog to their home."There's just so many animals in need right now, and hopefully this will get people more interested in rescuing and adopting," said Kiara Cnota, Lead Foster Coordinator at One Tail at a Time. "We have a dog for everyone. Just let us know what you're looking for, and hopefully we can find you a match."The One Tail at a Time Animal Shelter is hosting a Puppy Bowl viewing party on Sunday from noon to 4:00 at Park and Field. It's for dogs and their humans. Tickets are $20 for people, $10 for man's best friend.
WGNtv.com
Skilling: Tracking potential for second storm system next week
Sprinkles, some mixed snowflakes and gusty winds linger beneath the backside of Thursday rainy weather system which have produced 1.14″ of rain at Midway and 0.92″ at O’Hare—making it the wettest weather system in Chicago in over a month. The same storm has produced a significant...
Chicago police superintendent on his way out: Report
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times.
Woman With The World’s Largest Feet Finally Can Wear High Heels — Thanks To This Chicago Boutique
WEST TOWN — Tanya Herbert had never been able to fit into any women’s shoes, let alone ones that were stylish and comfortable. Herbert is 6-foot-9 and has size 18 feet, and until recently she was forced to wear shoes designed for men that she ordered online. “I...
Eater
An Innovative Cocktail Deli Counter Will Open in Wicker Park
Chicago’s deli scene is about to get a new entry, and it has nothing to do with sliced meats and cheese. In early March, veteran Chicago bartender Tim Williams will officially unveil Pour Souls, a new type of beverage store with cocktail classes and a private event space. But...
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Comments / 0