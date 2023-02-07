Read full article on original website
Spring to Become New Home of Summer Moon
This coffee shop is tentatively set to open in time for summer.
papercitymag.com
Mommy & Me High Tea Turns Houston’s St. Regis Hotel Into a Fancy Dreamland With Lots of Heart
Dr. Jorge Salazar and wife April with their children Lana, Maximo, and Katiana at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Mommy & Me High Tea' held at the St. Regis Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital’s “Mommy & Me High Tea”. Where: The St....
365thingsinhouston.com
2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston
Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
flicksandfood.com
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
Top 5 Houston Suburbs
Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston closes its largest homeless encampment as many move to new housing navigation center
The city’s new housing navigation center recently opened its doors. City officials hope the newly-opened center will help streamline the housing process.
Click2Houston.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more
An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
Porky's Belly BBQ sells out brisket in grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery
Porky's Belly BBQ held a grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Porky's Belly BBQ) Porky's Belly BBQ, located at 15496 FM 2854, held a grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery. Owners Sergio and Solaida Nunez said the restaurant sold out of brisket, mac and cheese, and ribs in the first weekend.
Houston Zoo officials not holding back after fence to pelican habitat was intentionally cut
Animals in the exhibit were secure and unharmed, officials said. HPD adds it's still too early to tell if this was an attempt at a copycat based on other incidents at other zoos.
Woman With Largest Feet In The World Finally Finds Shoes That Fit Her
'I would always wear men’s shoes.'
houstonisd.org
HISD School Board approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar
The Houston Independent School District Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The vote follows a survey that was distributed to the HISD community and the public in January asking for feedback on the proposed calendar. The approved calendar includes a one-week Thanksgiving break,...
Houston Zoo on "highest alert" after enclosure is vandalized
Houston Zoo officials are still puzzled about how someone was able to cut a 4-inch gap in a bird enclosure. Catch up quick: Zookeepers found the hole in a mesh enclosure over the brown pelican habitat at the Children's Zoo on Monday afternoon. The gap appeared to be an act...
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Urban Air Opening in Rosenberg
Perfect for parties or a fun afternoon, Urban Air offers obstacle courses, dodgeball, and other fun attractions.
cw39.com
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Eater
An Exciting New Chef-Driven Restaurant Will Debut in the Woodlands Next Week
The countdown has begun, as one of Houston’s most talented female chefs is gearing up to debut her first restaurant in the Woodlands next week. Named Xalisko Cocina Mexicana, after the Mexican state of Jalisco, the project is the first for chef Beatriz Martines, the former corporate chef and culinary director at Hugo Ortega’s H-Town Restaurant Group.
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros host part-time job fair for various positions
HOUSTON - Interested in working part-time for a World Series Championship team? The Houston Astros are hosting a job fair this weekend to fill some empty roles. The Astros announced on Thursday they are hosting a part-time job fair for various positions in Retail and Guest Services on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. The entrance to this level is through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot.
