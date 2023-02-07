ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
365thingsinhouston.com

2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston

Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
HOUSTON, TX
Andrew77

Top 5 Houston Suburbs

Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District

One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more

An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD School Board approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar

The Houston Independent School District Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The vote follows a survey that was distributed to the HISD community and the public in January asking for feedback on the proposed calendar. The approved calendar includes a one-week Thanksgiving break,...
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

An Exciting New Chef-Driven Restaurant Will Debut in the Woodlands Next Week

The countdown has begun, as one of Houston’s most talented female chefs is gearing up to debut her first restaurant in the Woodlands next week. Named Xalisko Cocina Mexicana, after the Mexican state of Jalisco, the project is the first for chef Beatriz Martines, the former corporate chef and culinary director at Hugo Ortega’s H-Town Restaurant Group.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Astros host part-time job fair for various positions

HOUSTON - Interested in working part-time for a World Series Championship team? The Houston Astros are hosting a job fair this weekend to fill some empty roles. The Astros announced on Thursday they are hosting a part-time job fair for various positions in Retail and Guest Services on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. The entrance to this level is through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy