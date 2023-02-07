Read full article on original website
Tioga County officials oppose key part of ’24 Hochul budget
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Legislature opposes part of Governor Hochul’s 2024 budget proposal. Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey says they’re taking action to continue the Affordable Care act enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program, which shares Medicaid savings with local governments. Sauerbrey says the program is worth over $1,000,000 for property taxpayers in the county. Eliminating it will increase residents’ tax burden or force the county to cut services.
Ithaca might extend Black Diamond Trail
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca path could become longer. Officials are considering extending the Black Diamond Trail. The town would have to buy more land in the Inlet Valley. A public hearing happens at 5:30 PM on Monday at the Town Hall. In other Ithaca news, there was...
Brookyln man gets drug charge in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Brooklyn man is facing a felony in Cortland. 40-year-old Akil Gettys was pulled over for a traffic infraction Thursday. Authorities say he had around two ounces of cocaine on him, cash, and did not have a license. The cocaine is said to have an estimated street value of $5,700.
Elevator out of order in Ithaca parking garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The elevator on the Tioga Street side of the Seneca Street Parking Garage is out of order. City officials say it could remain out of order through the weekend. Additionally, some lower-level stairs on the Aurora Street side are still out of service but scheduled for replacement next week.
Ithaca K9 officer wrangles horse lost in traffic
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A K9 officer wrangled a horse in Ithaca. The horse got out of its trailer on Wednesday and could be seen wandering through traffic on East State Street. Reports say the owner tried unsuccessfully to lure his horse back into the trailer when police were called in.
Cortland men charged after traffic stop in Marathon
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two Cortland men face charges after a traffic stop in the Village of Marathon. One man fled on foot and the other fled in his vehicle after authorities attempted to pull them over for a traffic infraction Thursday. 51-year-old Artist Quiller was arrested after a brief foot pursuit on foot. The driver, 62-year-old Anthony Perkins, was taken into custody after being pulled over again a short time later.
Two more arrested in Cortland stolen trailer investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two in Cortland are charged in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Samantha Townsend and 45-year-old Jeremy Rice Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of a utility trailer from a job site in January. The trailer was found on a snowmobile trail with over $50,000 worth of equipment inside.
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
