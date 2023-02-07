Read full article on original website
Related
hcplive.com
Emerging Treatments in MDD
Experts in psychiatry review emerging mechanisms of action in the treatment landscape of MDD. Andrew J. Cutler, MD: We’ve talked a lot about recognizing depression, how we set expectations, how we involve our patients in our decision-making, and how we select from the available therapies. Let’s talk a bit, Greg, about some of the excitement on the horizon with some of these newer emerging treatments. Which of the newest treatments are you most excited about? Just asking in general, and then I’ll throw out some specifics.
cgtlive.com
Terese Hammond, MD, on Evolving Treatments for ARDS and More With Immunotherapy
The director of the CCU/ICU at Saint John’s Health Center discussed a possible more collaborative approach to treating patients in the future. “Immunology has changed a lot since we were in medical school. I think we forget that immunology has progressed at light speeds, it is a much different world now than it was 10, 15, or 20 years ago. And I think it behooves all of us to reinvigorate our interest and brush up our knowledge about immunobiology and immunotherapy.”
Collagen rich foods - research reveals delay of skin aging process
Collagen is the key to plump, youthful, glowing skin, beautiful locks, and also bone and joint health. Already from the middle of the second decade of life, the body's own production of collagen continuously decreases.
pharmacytimes.com
Fecal Transplant Offers Multiple Benefits for Patients With C Diff, COVID-19 Co-Infection
Study shows a statistically significant improvement in inflammatory syndrome after a fecal microbiota transplant in patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile. Among other complications, the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the management of patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile (CD). New research shows that intestinal microbiota plays a crucial...
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma
Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
MedicalXpress
New way to reduce progression of diabetic kidney disease discovered
A new method to reduce the progression of diabetic kidney disease, affecting 40% of people with diabetes, has been discovered by scientists. The University of Bristol-led study published today in JCI Insight, could help the 4.8 million people in the UK with diabetes who are four times more likely to need either dialysis or a kidney transplant.
pharmacytimes.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Change Treatment Landscape for Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Approval of a novel antibody-drug conjugate ushers in new second-line option. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women worldwide, with an estimated 13,000 cases diagnosed and 4000 deaths recorded each year.1 Human papillomavirus (HPV) remains the most prominent risk factor for cervical cancer. Screenings, including Papanicolaou tests and HPV tests, and preventive HPV vaccines can reduce the incidence of cervical cancer. However, limited access to these prevention measures due to health disparities can increase the rate of cervical cancer in underserved patient populations.1,2.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
Medicare Dental Coverage Shortfall Harming Senior Health — How To Bridge the Gap
Poor dental care can lead to health problems that go beyond just your teeth -- especially for older people. This is a big problem in the United States, where many seniors don't have any dental care at...
US News and World Report
Nursing Home Alternatives to Consider
As you consider nursing home options for your loved ones, make sure to remember these alternative care options. It’s a common scenario. Adult children have an older family member who is no longer able to live completely independently. There are lots of misconceptions about senior care and long-term care that can lead people to delay making decisions – sometimes, until an urgent situation makes it necessary.
Harvard Health
Longevity analysis identifies 8 key social factors
Social factors affect an individual’s future health, but there’s currently no practical way to summarize the prognostic impact of relationship strength, financial circumstances, and other aspects of our social lives. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of California, San Francisco, are aiming to change that. The...
nextbigfuture.com
Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions
Various studies prove an association between severe vitamin D deficiency and bad COVID-19 outcomes. Other studies show Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function and inflammation. Recent data suggests a protective role of vitamin D against bad outcomes. Vitamin D (5000 IU Vitamin D3 daily for 2 weeks) halves the risk of COVID death and greatly reduces ICU admission. There are some other protocols tested in Spain which greatly improve results for those who are hospitalized.
Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes
Phthalates are even added to fragrances to help the scent last longer on the skin. The post Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes appeared first on Talker.
cancerhealth.com
Pioneering New Treatment Strategies for Melanoma
Over the last few decades, the melanoma research community has made tremendous progress detecting several genes that when altered cause melanoma, including those involved in melanoma’s growth and development. In addition, scientists have uncovered key enzymes that regulate the expression of critical tumor-associated genes — called epigenetic factors. Such “epigenetic” influences include enzymes called histone deacetylases (HDACs) and lysine demethylases (e.g. LSD1) both affecting the way in which proteins called histones interact with DNA leading to specific structural changes in the DNA ultimately regulating gene expression. Researchers have shown these epigenetic factors are involved in the drug resistance that melanoma patients acquire after being treated with targeted therapies, as well as with tumor progression and metastasis.
aao.org
Fewer glaucoma surgical failures seen with trabeculectomies vs tube surgeries
Review of: Treatment outcomes in the Primary Tube Versus Trabeculectomy Study after 5 years of follow-up Gedde S, Feuer W, Lim K, et al. Ophthalmology, December 2022. Five-year follow-up results from the Primary Tube Versus Trabeculectomy Study indicate that trabeculectomy surgery led to lower failure rates than tube surgery in patients with glaucoma.
hcplive.com
Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure Linked to Faster GCC Thinning in Glaucoma
Based on the findings, investigators suggest the evaluation of diastolic blood pressure be considered as a therapeutic measure in patients with glaucoma. A new study investigating the association of baseline blood pressure measures with rates of change of the macular ganglion cell complex supports the consideration of diastolic blood pressure (DBP) as a therapeutic measure in patients with glaucoma.1.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Five Ways to Fight Off Type 2 Diabetes
If your doctor has told you that you have prediabetes, a “touch of diabetes,” or “borderline diabetes,” you might be wondering what this means and what you can do about it. You might also be feeling scared or even hopeless. While these are normal feelings to have, rest assured that there is hope! There are proven steps that you can take to greatly lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Keep on reading to find out how.
labroots.com
Hypertension Drug May Slow Aging
New research published in the journal Aging Cell has demonstrated that rilmenidine, a drug used to treat hypertension, slows aging and extends lifespan in the model organism C. elegans. In the study, the researchers searched for compounds that induced a gene expression signature similar to caloric restriction. Caloric restriction is...
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
MedicalXpress
New formulation of FDA-approved drug shows encouraging results for treating a common itch condition
Notalgia paresthetica—a nerve disorder characterized by a persistent itch in the upper back—is a common and underdiagnosed condition worldwide. To date, there are no FDA-approved treatments specifically targeting this disorder. But a new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggests that patients experiencing the moderate-to-severe...
Comments / 0