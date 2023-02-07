Read full article on original website
Wednesday Sports
Jacksonville stopped Springfield High on the road 58-57. On WEAI, Triopia thumped North Greene 47-29. Elsewhere, South County fell to Griggsville 45-43, ISD was beaten by Springfield Lutheran 53-37, Pleasant Plains stopped Porta/AC 52-48, Auburn was stopped by New Berlin 55-22, Pittsfield defeated Beardstown 59-48, Carrollton was downed by Jersey 76-57, North Mac beat Carlinville 60-47, Calhoun defeated Pleasant Hill 74-53, and Brown County beat Barry/Western 68-35.
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Tracy Presented Outstanding Legislator of the Year Award By IL Association of Park Districts
50th District State Senator Jil Tracy was recently awarded for her work on behalf of the state’s park districts. Tracy was recently presented the Illinois Association of Park District’s Outstanding Legislator of the Year Award in a ceremony earlier this month. IAPD President and Chief Executive Officer Peter...
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Announce Multiple Drug Arrests Over the Last Week
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced 5 drug-related arrests over the past week. According to a press release, at 10:28PM on Thursday, a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the Godar Diamond Access area approximately 3 miles north of Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 39-year old Carissa L. Cawthon of Kampsville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an inadequate exhaust system, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cawthon was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Cawthon is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a first appearance on March 3rd.
Memorial Urgent Care to Open at Month’s End
A new healthcare option is opening soon in Jacksonville. The new Memorial Care Urgent Care Center located in the Lincoln Square shopping Center is set to open the last week in February. Jacksonville Memorial President and CEO Dr. Scott Boston says Memorial Health is very excited to offer increased access...
Person Shot, Police Pursuit in IL Rte 97 Incident
One person was shot in an alleged road rage incident involving a U-Haul truck on Illinois Route 97 yesterday afternoon. According to a press release from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:26pm, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office advised they had received a report of a motorist who had been shot, and was traveling southbound on IL-97 from the Kilbourne area. Mason County further advised that the victim was being pursued by the suspected shooter, who was reportedly driving a U-Haul box truck.
Jacksonville Youth Engagement Program Seeking Grant Applicants
The Jacksonville Youth Engagement Program (JYEP) is seeking to partner with organizations to bring activities to Jacksonville youth with an emphasis on those at risk. The program aims to build access to life and job skills, mental health, spiritual, emotional, social and educational development through after school and summer sports, arts, cultural and leisure activities. Geographic boundaries include students within Jacksonville School District 117.
NTSB Release Final Report on Airplane Crash That Killed Edwards’ & Family Friend in 2020
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a final report on an airplane crash that killed a well-known Springfield couple and their friend three years ago. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and her husband, former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards along with family friend John Evans and the Edwards’ family dog were killed when their twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down in the afternoon of January 28, 2020 in an unincorporated area of Sangamon County near the outskirts of Springfield.
Colorado Man Arrested in Nov with 5,000 Grams of Cannabis Pleads Guilty to Possession Charge
A Colorado man who was arrested for cannabis trafficking on Interstate 72 last fall was in Morgan County Court yesterday. 74-year-old Robert H. Michaels of Aurora, Colorado was arrested in the afternoon of November, 15th of last year after a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a traffic stop on a 2017 Volkswagen sedan that was traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-72 near mile marker 66.
McDonald Pleads Guilty to Multiple Arson Counts in Pike County
A Griggsville man accused of setting fire to Lynch’s Livestock back in September pleaded guilty to four counts of arson on Tuesday in Pike County Court. 37 year old Travis D. McDonald was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on September 15th in connection to three separate fires that occurred over a four-day span at Lynch’s Livestock located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on State Highway 107.
Hull Woman Sentenced To Prison on Drug Charges in Pike County
A Hull woman will be spending some significant time in the Illinois Department of Corrections stemming from an arrest this past Fall. 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum pleaded guilty in two separate cases last Tuesday in Pike County Court. Birchum, formerly known as Carmella Bills, pled guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.
LifeStar EMTs’ Motions to Reduce Bond in First-Degree Murder Case Denied
Two LifeStar EMTs accused of first-degree murder appeared in Sangamon County Court yesterday on a motion to reduce bond. Sangamon County Judge Robin Schmidt denied the motion to reduce the $1 million bond for 44 year old Peggy Finley and 50 year old Peter Cadigan of Springfield. The EMTs are...
Adams Co. Judge’s Trial Date Before IL Courts Commission Likely Being Set in March
The trial date for for Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Adrian before the Illinois Courts Commission is going to be set next month. Muddy Rivers News reports that on Thursday last week, attorneys on both sides of Adrian’s case pushed for a November trial date because of ongoing conflicts of scheduling. The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board filed a complaint on June 17th last year against Adrian after he vacated the conviction of then-18 year old Drew Clinton in a felony criminal sexual assault case in October 2021. Chief Judge of the 8th Circuit, Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney later removed Adrian from presiding over criminal cases on January 13th last year in the fallout of that decision.
