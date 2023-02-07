ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Lawyer Dies After MRI Machine At Hospital Sets Off His Gun

A Brazilian lawyer died after an MRI machine at a hospital caused his gun to discharge, Jam Press reports via the New York Post. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother to get scanned at the Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo on January 16 and had a registered firearm in his possession, which the facility said it was unaware of at the time. Staff at the facility reportedly asked Novaes and his mother to remove all metal objects before entering the MRI room, which he did not do, instead entering the unit with the weapon concealed.
Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis

Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
