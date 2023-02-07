You’ve seen trendy Hollywood stars tout IV vitamin therapy. Now The DRIPBaR is heading to Connecticut.

Two entrepreneurs are bringing The DRIPBaR, an IV vitamin therapy franchise, to Connecticut and planning to open 10 locations across the state.

Michael Reyes and his partner in the venture, Michael Usiak, plan to open a spot first in Fairfield County and second in Hartford County, opening a franchise in West Hartford late this year or early 2024. Eventually, they will bring the business to New Haven and Litchfield counties as well, the men said.

The business serves customers by delivering vitamins directly into their bloodstreams, rather, they said, than relying on a fraction of the absorption from vitamins taken orally.

“We are excited to be bringing the first DRIPBaR location to Connecticut, and we see the growth opportunity with more individuals being health conscious and focusing on their physical and mental health,” Reyes said.

”There is a need for more alternative and progressive health treatments in Connecticut, and we want to be tactful regarding how we drive that growth,” he said.

Reyes has multiple franchises in the health and wellness arena and Usiak has a background in both the insurance and health and wellness fields, the latter in behavioral health, the men said.

A statement from the parent company says they are, “Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle.”

The DRIPBaR franchise is undergoing “tremendous growth throughout the nation,” the statement says.

Each DRIPBaR location offers what is deemed more than 20 IV lifestyle or health support drips, including the Jet Setter, Time Machine, Restoration, Flu Fighter, and High C, a company statement says. All IV drips are handled by registered nurses under the guidance of a licensed medical director, according to the statement.

IV therapy, the company says, offers “beneficial nourishment” for conditions such as colds, headaches, cancer and chronic illness and helps slow the signs of aging.

The trendy nutritional supplements provided through IV drips have drawn fans and critics across the country, including from Hollywood mavens. A story last year by the Washington Post notes claims of some of the purported benefits are largely hype. Other stories have noted there is little scientific evidence to show the benefits of the drips.

As the DRIPBaR website notes: “This site offers people health information and informs them about some of their options, but in no way should anyone consider that this site represents the ‘practice of medicine.’”

“This website is for educational purposes only. It is not intended as a substitute for the diagnosis, treatment and advice of a qualified licensed professional.”

According to the National Institute of Health, multi-vitamin/mineral and multivitamin dietary supplements have been taken since the early 1940s, when those products first became available. Both Usiak and Reyes said they partake in IV vitamin therapy and say it helps them immensely.

Usiak said he struggles with fatigue and after he has the therapy he has more energy.

“When I get it, I feel different relatively quickly,” he said.

Reyes said he likes the business because it’s having an impact on people who care about their health and wellness.

“People are more aware of what they put in their bodies,” Reyes said. “We can impact future generations.”

Usiak said the therapy is both rejuvenating and preventative.

“The concept has been around for many years (in medical settings), but in a retail setting not so much,” Usiak said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to health and the immune system, increasing the demand for IV vitamin therapies and rising healthcare costs are steering people to preventative measures.

The men said The DRIPBaR therapy takes place in a cheerful, relaxing, friendly setting.

Each drip is made fresh, each client goes through a thorough assessment and if there’s anything questionable, the medical director is consulted, Reyes and Usiak said.

The DRIPBaR was founded in 2016 and franchising since 2019. The company has more than 40 locations open and operating and has more than 600 additional locations in different stages of development across 28 states.