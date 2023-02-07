ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar slip as rate hike fears unsettle investors

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar slid and a global equity rally lost steam on Thursday as nagging concerns about the economy and the future pace of central bank interest rate hikes unsettled investors who earlier pushed European stocks to almost one-year peaks in Europe. An afternoon rise...
NASDAQ

Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023

While analysts are widely slashing earnings estimates for 2023, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL), and Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) are among an elite group: Companies that have seen recent increases in earnings forecasts. According to researcher FactSet, in January, analysts cut earnings per share estimates...
NASDAQ

Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now

It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
CNBC

Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments

Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
kalkinemedia.com

Asian shares rise, dollar wobbles after 'dovish' Powell comments

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped, while the dollar was on the back foot on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell lifted sentiment and fuelled investor hopes the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. In an eagerly awaited speech earlier on Tuesday,...
investing.com

Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets

Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
CNBC

European markets higher as investors weigh up economic outlook

European markets were higher Thursday as investors weighed up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory. The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.9% early afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Industrials stocks led gains, up 2%, as only travel stocks slipped, by 0.2%. U.S. stock futures...
investing.com

Japan current account surplus shrinks sharply as weak yen, trade deficits bite

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's current account surplus fell sharply in December after a record rise the prior month, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the impact of persistent trade deficits and a weak yen on the country's once-solid balance of payments. The yen's slide over the past year has bumped...
NASDAQ

B. Riley shares drop after short-seller Wolfpack Research takes aim

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares of investment bank B. Riley Financial RILY.O fell more than 8% after short-seller Wolfpack Research on Wednesday disclosed a short position in the stock. B. Riley had overleveraged to buy speculative assets during the "financial mania" of 2020-21and lent money to companies that have "degenerated...
msn.com

US Stocks Edge Lower; Yum! Brands Earnings Beat Views

U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 40 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.07% to 34,132.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 12,073.74. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.25% to 4,153.57. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...

