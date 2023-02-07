Read full article on original website
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
China stocks and ETFs drop after the US shoots down suspected spy balloon, raising tensions between the economic superpowers
Chinese stocks fell after the US military this weekend shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. China claimed the balloon was for research purposes. Stocks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The "damage has been done on the geopolitical front," says BDSwiss. Chinese stocks listed in both the...
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
CNBC
U.S. Treasury bond yields rise — and stock markets fall — on January’s jobs report
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks started the week off on a lower note,...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slump On Interest Rate Worries
The major indexes finished lower for a second straight day on hawkish talk from a Fed official.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar slip as rate hike fears unsettle investors
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar slid and a global equity rally lost steam on Thursday as nagging concerns about the economy and the future pace of central bank interest rate hikes unsettled investors who earlier pushed European stocks to almost one-year peaks in Europe. An afternoon rise...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
While analysts are widely slashing earnings estimates for 2023, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL), and Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) are among an elite group: Companies that have seen recent increases in earnings forecasts. According to researcher FactSet, in January, analysts cut earnings per share estimates...
CNBC
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. markets got the Fed’s message: Interest rate hikes are probably here to stay
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. After weeks of defying the Federal Reserve, U.S. markets realized...
NASDAQ
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
CNBC
Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments
Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
Stocks slide, dollar firm as further monetary tightening seen
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Global equity markets slid and the dollar firmed on Monday after data showing a resilient U.S. jobs market suggested interest rates will stay higher for longer as central banks face a tough battle to slow inflation amid relatively strong economic growth.
kalkinemedia.com
Asian shares rise, dollar wobbles after 'dovish' Powell comments
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped, while the dollar was on the back foot on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell lifted sentiment and fuelled investor hopes the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. In an eagerly awaited speech earlier on Tuesday,...
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
CNBC
European markets higher as investors weigh up economic outlook
European markets were higher Thursday as investors weighed up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory. The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.9% early afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Industrials stocks led gains, up 2%, as only travel stocks slipped, by 0.2%. U.S. stock futures...
investing.com
Japan current account surplus shrinks sharply as weak yen, trade deficits bite
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's current account surplus fell sharply in December after a record rise the prior month, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the impact of persistent trade deficits and a weak yen on the country's once-solid balance of payments. The yen's slide over the past year has bumped...
NASDAQ
B. Riley shares drop after short-seller Wolfpack Research takes aim
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares of investment bank B. Riley Financial RILY.O fell more than 8% after short-seller Wolfpack Research on Wednesday disclosed a short position in the stock. B. Riley had overleveraged to buy speculative assets during the "financial mania" of 2020-21and lent money to companies that have "degenerated...
msn.com
US Stocks Edge Lower; Yum! Brands Earnings Beat Views
U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 40 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.07% to 34,132.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 12,073.74. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.25% to 4,153.57. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...
