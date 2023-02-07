ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

houmatimes.com

Insurer Application Period Now Open for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today that the 30-day application period for insurance companies to apply for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program funding is now open. The program is designed to offer grants to insurers to write new policies in Louisiana. Insurance companies that are interested in participating can learn more and apply at ldi.la.gov/insurela.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

How Louisiana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
ecowatch.com

Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley

Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Accelerate Northside Accepting Applications for Session that Starts in March

Kevin Guillory, with Accelerate Northside, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about their latest program. The Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development Center’s next session of Accelerate Northside is starting March 2 and will take place on six consecutive Thursday evenings from 5 – 9 p.m. It includes six weeks of training, opportunities for mentorships with successful entrepreneurs, one-on-one consulting during and after the program, and connections to community resources.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Governor Edwards signs insurance incentive fund

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an insurance crisis in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards called for a special session in late January, which has now been signed. Gov. Edwards announced the signing of the insurance special session bills into law Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Former State Senator Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. Guillory, who lives in Opelousas, decided to launch his campaign in Central Louisiana to make a point, that no part of Louisiana will be overlooked if he is elected to office. He said he can sell Louisiana on a regional level and believes tourism in the state needs to be decoupled from New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Takes Bold Step to Stabilize Home Insurance Rates with $45M Incentive Program Approval

Louisiana Takes Bold Step to Stabilize Home Insurance Rates with $45M Incentive Program Approval. Louisiana – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon provided an update on his plan to revitalize the Louisiana homeowners insurance market today, February 7, 2023, following Governor John Bel Edwards’ signature of the bill funding the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program. During a special session last week, the legislature overwhelmingly approved funding for the critical $45 million program.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana is losing workers and businesses need to adjust

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A report from The Louisiana Tech Center for Economic Research shows Louisiana lost 50,000 workers since the start of the pandemic. Here in Northern Louisiana, wages are below the state average. But there are ways business owners and communities can help reduce the impact of...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Insurers are not serving patients in Medicare Advantage plans

When senior citizens face a medical crisis, they need the right level of care at the right time. They shouldn’t have to fight an insurance company to get needed care. Fortunately, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a rule to protect more than 26 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries by allowing them to receive the same level of medically necessary care as traditional Medicare.
tourcounsel.com

Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana

Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Islamic Center collecting supplies in Bossier City for quake victims

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Members of Masjid Alnoor in Bossier City are holding a supply drive Friday, to collect and send much needed supplies to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. They will be accepting items like tents, blankets, jackets, warms clothes (including children's sizes), baby food, first-aid kits,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

