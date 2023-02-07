Read full article on original website
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey
Video posted on social media by a Turkish humanitarian organization showed a man being hauled from the ruins of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Watch live: View from Diyarbakir after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
At least 500 people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February. This feed shows the scene in Diyarbakir as crews frantically search for survivors trapped under the rubble. At least 15 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Diyarbakir as the earthquake shook the region. The earthquake's epicentre was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres from the Syrian border. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the impacted areas. "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as...
VIDEO: The Moment When Massive 7.8 Mag. Earthquake Brings Down Buildings In Turkey, Syria
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities fear the death toll
Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake
A powerful earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria heavily damaged the historic hilltop castle in Gaziantep, Turkey, the city’s most famed landmark. Footage obtained by Turkish media shows damage to parts of the castle walls and watchtowers following the 7.8 magnitude quake.Feb. 6, 2023.
The Jewish Press
Israel Rescue Teams Ready to Go After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Kills 1300 in Turkey and Syria, Shakes Israel
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:17 AM Monday and was centered in the Pazarcik district in southeastern Turkey. The quake was felt along Israel’s Mediterranean coastline and in the interior. The quake was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that...
Turkey Earthquake: Gaziantep Castle—Dating Back to Roman Empire—Collapses
The castle was leveled after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region, destroying hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,000 people.
Map of Turkey shows where massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit southeast Turkey, toppling buildings and leaving a trail of disaster in seven Turkish provinces and northern Syria, with tremors felt as far as Cairo.The high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km, impacting around seven provinces in Turkey and a large area in northern Syria. More than 1,650 people have been confirmed dead in Turkey alone, taking the total tally of deaths...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Roman-era castle destroyed by quake
The devastation wrought by Monday's deadly earthquake in south-eastern Turkey included the almost total destruction of a 2,000-year-old castle built during the Roman Empire. Footage obtained by the BBC showed severe damage at the hilltop Gaziantep Castle, in the centre of the city. It was built in the 2nd and...
The Weather Channel
Photos: Deadly Earthquake Strikes Syria, Turkey
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria Monday, killing more than 5,000. A second powerful earthquake struck the region less than 12 hours later. Photos show the devastation after the quakes struck. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
Before and after pictures show scale of devastation caused by Turkey earthquake - OLD
A series of earthquakes and aftershocks striking the border region between southeast Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday is feared to have killed 20,000 people.The 7.8 magnitude earthquake became the deadliest in more than a decade on Wednesday after the number of people killed passed 9,000.More than 30,000 people have been hurt and authorities expect the death toll to continue to climb as rescue workers race to pull survivors from the rubble in cities and towns across a wide area.The tremors were centred in Kahramanmaras province, near the major Turkish cities of Gaziantep and Adana.Powerful aftershocks continued to hit...
Chandelier swings as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey killing thousands
A chandelier in a building in Turkey swung as a powerful earthquake - the deadliest since a tremor near Istanbul in 1999 killed more than 17,000 - struck the country on Monday, 6 February.At least 3,700 people have died after after both earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit Turkey and Syria.According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.The second tremor was later felt in central Turkey.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Moment resident is rescued from half-collapsed buildingSecond earthquake reduces Turkey buildings to rubbleSyria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building
Chobani yogurt’s founder is a self-made billionaire and a Turkish immigrant—Now he’s promised $2 million for the country’s earthquake relief
Chobani's Hamid Ulukaya has advocated for causes in the past, including migrant working rights. He is now pledging to donate $1 million to the disaster relief efforts.
AccuWeather
Damage reported after magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks central Turkey
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A number of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. The quake had a depth of about 11 miles (17.9...
Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Trapped After Turkey, Syria Rocked By Powerful Earthquake: 'Never Felt Anything Like It'
Over 50 people died and hundreds of others were trapped under debris in southern Turkey on Monday after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 collapsed dozens of buildings. What Happened: The tremors of the massive earthquake that triggered a search for survivors under the rubble in snowy streets were felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, reported Reuters.
dotesports.com
Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey
VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
