WALB 10
Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coca-Cola UNITED is accepting applications for the 2023 class of its “Pay It Forward” internship. They have partnered with 17 HBCUs, including Albany State University. The Pay It Forward internship provides students with first-hand experience of what it takes to not only understand the...
WALB 10
Boys & Girls Club of Albany receives state renovation funds
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Club of Albany is one step closer to getting some much-needed renovations. The check was for $1.85 million, which will go towards improving the inside of the club. U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop says these funds are essential because the Boys & Girls...
