Read full article on original website
Related
Overland Park family’s son born during Chiefs last Super Bowl win named after Patrick Mahomes
The last time the Chiefs won the big game in 2020, the Steppe family was at the hospital awaiting their son's birth. However, this isn't just any ordinary birth story.
chatsports.com
Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, gets her own Super Bowl sponsorship
One of the fan-favorite storylines coming out of Super Bowl LVII is Jason and Travis Kelce being the first brothers to compete against each other in the big game. And while that will be some of the focus down on the field, up in the stands, Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, will be trying her best not to go into labor. Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant and is actually bringing her doctor to the game just in case.
A Woman Has Been Living in a Lake for 25 Years. The Reason is Heartbreaking
Вaϯυrani, ϯhе Ιndian Μеrmaid, haѕ bееn liѵing a lifе υnliκе anу оϯhеr. Fоr ϯhе рaѕϯ 25 уеarѕ, ѕhе haѕ madе a ѕmall laκе in hеr ѵillagе hеr реrmanеnϯ hоmе.⠀
Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City doctor heading to Super Bowl after becoming ‘Chiefs Fan of the Year’
On any given day you'll see Dr. Amy Patel in her white coat at Liberty Hospital or the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Comments / 0