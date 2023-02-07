ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Music Memorial returns with scholarships

DELANO — The Music Memorial concert, sidelined a couple of years due to the pandemic, will take place this year at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Delano High School auditorium. Donation will be $5 at the door. Delano Kiwanis Club is the co-sponsor of the concert with...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Chamber asks Bakersfield to shop local with second annual Valentine’s Day promotion

Being locally owned is no minor selling point at Cornerstone Bakery on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield. When owner Jennifer Mebane goes on social media to promote her shop’s latest creations — lately, that includes gift baskets, sugar cookies and “everything hearts and love-related” — she makes sure to include the hashtag #familyownedbusiness.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Party time: A Night to Shine returns to Bakersfield

Heather Ueberroth raised her hands high with excitement as if she were crossing a finish line amid cheers along a red carpet at Crossroads Christian Fellowship church Friday night. Ueberroth, 38, of Bakersfield, was in a celebratory mood because “A Night to Shine” — the prom-like event for individuals with...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal

An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's

I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Taft fire decimates businesses

The Kern County Fire Department battled flames Wednesday night consuming a strip mall in Taft. Six engines and four trucks extinguished fires at several businesses in the 400 block of Center Street. No one was injured, and the Taft Police Department and Kern County Fire arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting

A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Q&A: Mackey hopes to bring new mindset to Stockdale football

Daron Mackey burst onto the scene as a defensive stalwart on the 2005 section champion West Vikings, starred at Bakersfield College and earned himself a scholarship at Boise State. Since then he's worked his way through the coaching ranks, leading his son's youth football teams and enjoying defensive-coordinator stints at South and, most recently, Del Oro under his onetime West coach Rich Cornford.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP: BPD officer didn't brake at stop sign in collision that killed 1, went at high speed

A preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol into a crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol car and a civilian’s car — which led to a man dying — shows a BPD officer didn’t brake at a stop sign while going at a “high rate of speed” when it collided into another vehicle, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Search underway for missing 20-year-old man

Community members are asked to help find a missing 20-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday in central Bakersfield and is considered at risk because he has medical conditions. David Amatrading, a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the 2700 block of San Emidio...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy