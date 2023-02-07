SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The College of Wooster won five events, earned 10 All-Ohio honors, and broke three school records at Saturday's Div. III All-Ohio Championships, which were contested inside the Steemer on the campus of Wittenberg University. Wooster's men were second of 14 scoring teams, and the top finisher among North Coast Athletic Conference programs in the field, while the women claimed sixth-place of 13 scoring teams.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO