ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
woosterathletics.com

Another Sweep Sunday Gives Softball 4-0 Start to Year

The College of Wooster softball team swept its competition this weekend to start the season at 4-0 after wins over Centre College, 9-1, and Asbury University, 6-4, on Sunday. The first years stepped up big this weekend and it started with game one starting pitcher Lynnsey Delio. In the opening...
WOOSTER, OH
woosterathletics.com

Wooster Opens Spring Slate at No. 2 CWRU

MAYFIELD, Ohio – The College of Wooster men's tennis team does not shy away from scheduling elite competition, as was the case Saturday afternoon when the Fighting Scots opened the spring season against second-ranked Case Western Reserve University, which finished as the NCAA Div. III runner-up the last two seasons. The Spartans topped the Scots 9-0 at Mayfield Racquet Club.
WOOSTER, OH
woosterathletics.com

Scots Deliver Big Results at All-Ohio Championships

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The College of Wooster won five events, earned 10 All-Ohio honors, and broke three school records at Saturday's Div. III All-Ohio Championships, which were contested inside the Steemer on the campus of Wittenberg University. Wooster's men were second of 14 scoring teams, and the top finisher among North Coast Athletic Conference programs in the field, while the women claimed sixth-place of 13 scoring teams.
WOOSTER, OH
woosterathletics.com

Solid Outing for Women's Tennis Nets 7-2 Victory

The College of Wooster women's tennis team got back in the win column Saturday with a 7-2 win over John Carroll University. The Scots got off to a 2-1 start with the top two doubles teams taking care of business. Otilia Oita and Janaki Jagannathan took an 8-1 win at...
WOOSTER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy