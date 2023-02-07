Read full article on original website
Real Estate: Hold a Pool Party in the Country!
SAN ANGELO, TX — This 4 bed 2 bath in Buffalo Heights sits on 1 acre with a super inviting in-ground pool and patio that is ideal for outdoor entertaining! The front bedroom doubles as a convenient home office. This home has custom rock work, engineered hardwood floors and professional landscaping.
USGS: Cluster of Earthquakes in the Big Country Saturday
HERMLEIGH, TX – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a cluster of earthquakes hit near Hermleigh Saturday and could be felt as far away as San Angelo. Four earthquakes shook along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line in the same vicinity as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.
Drunk Driving & Getting High on the Reefer Tops Saturday Arrests
SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours mostly for Driving While Intoxicated and Marijuana Possession. 45-year-old Christopher Banks was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Saturday morning. He was charged with his second...
