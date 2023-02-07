ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Paul Wellens wants St Helens to prove Super League quality to Aussie doubters

By Gary Carter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jrxrz_0kfiYXaD00

PAUL Wellens is a man on a mission and St Helens are a team on a mission – to prove Super League is worthy of taking on the NRL.

Listen to some and you would wonder why the four-times champions have bothered flying to Australia to take on Penrith in the World Club Challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmPkx_0kfiYXaD00
St Helens want to prove the quality of Super League to Australian doubters, says Paul Wellens Credit: SWPIX.COM

They think Super League is vastly inferior, Saints are whipping boys and they should bow down at the feet of the mighty Panthers.

But new coach, and playing legend, Wellens is adamant the English game is worthy of the occasion – and people within the game Down Under know it.

He said: “Sometimes you can maybe get that impression.

“But I know people who work within the NRL, those who’ve been to Super League and experienced the competition, certainly think very differently when they’ve seen how we operate over here.

“So experiencing Super League and seeing what quality is over here certainly changes a lot of people’ opinions.

“If we’re honest, across the board the NRL does have a lot more consistency in terms of the competition but that’s not to say we’re doing things poorly in Super League.

“The challenges that we’ve faced as a club and how hard we’ve had to work in the last few years to achieve the success we’ve had is in my opinion a reflection on the strength of Super League at the moment.”

St Helens face St George-Illawarra in a warm-up clash on Saturday as Wellens gets his head coaching career underway after winning five Super League titles, five Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges as a player.

But as they prepare in Sydney, where pretty much everyone writes them off, he knows his players are hellbent on upsetting predictions.

He added: “It’s a different challenge as when I won it as a player, we did it playing in the UK, so it’s different going Down Under.

Saints earned the right to play Penrith by winning their fourth straight Grand Final Credit: SWPIX.COM

“But one thing I know about this group is they love a challenge when the odds are stacked against them.

“In everybody’s mind, we’re probably underdogs, but this group love that type of challenge.

“A lot of the time, people make comparisons between Super League and NRL and whether players in this competition can play down there and vice versa.

“This is a great opportunity for us to show as a club how successful we’ve been and how good of a team we are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5WjQ_0kfiYXaD00
Wellens is a St Helens playing legend, now to become a coaching legend

“We have, in my mind, the freedom to go and express ourselves and show who we are as a club.

“It almost feels like each year, this group has to prove itself in a different way. Winning four in a row isn’t enough to cement themselves as the best team in Super League history.

“But that’s what we want, we want to keep getting challenged as a club. This is a different way in which we can prove ourselves.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scotland has potential for rugby league – Edinburgh Eagles’ Andrew McPhail

Six years ago, team manager Andrew McPhail called a training night with a view to effectively resurrecting the Edinburgh Eagles rugby league team only to find the sum total of five unimpressed players and a bag of deflated balls at his disposal.At that point McPhail may have been forgiven for writing off his ambitions for the club, based at the 12th century Royal High School which boasts comedian Ronnie Corbett among its luminaries, as just another silly joke.But as his revitalised club prepare to return to the first round of the Betfred Challenge Cup on Saturday with a home tie...
BBC

Warrington's Josh McGuire and Leigh's Tom Amone face six-game bans

Warrington Wolves' Josh McGuire and Leigh Leopards' Tom Amone both face six-game bans after being charged with using "unacceptable language" in their pre-season friendly. McGuire, who joined the Wire from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons for 2023, was sent off in their win. Amone was put on report, however...
Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland omits veteran Wales trio against Scotland

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
The Independent

Controversial European Super League relaunches with new multi-division plan

A new-look, open European Super League could contain up to 80 teams in a multi-divisional format, the competition’s chief executive has said.The competition would be based on sporting performance only with no permanent members, A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart told German newspaper Die Welt.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news and updates after European Super League relaunchTeams would be guaranteed a minimum of 14 matches per season, Reichart wrote.A22, a company formed to sponsor and assist with the creation of the Super League, has consulted with nearly 50 European clubs since October last year and developed 10 principles based on that consultation...
ng-sportingnews.com

Tui Kamikamica re-signs with Melbourne Storm until end of 2025

Storm front-rower Tui Kamikamica has re-signed for a further two years, keeping him at the club until at least the end of 2025. The 28-year-old has become a consistent fixture in the Melbourne lineup in recent years, amassing 71 NRL appearances for the side and featuring for Fiji on 17 occasions.
BBC

Miracle Porter: Glasgow City add forward to SWPL leaders' squad

Forward Miracle Porter has joined SWPL leaders Glasgow City. The 24-year-old has experience in Europe with French side Reims and Lithuania's Gintra after featuring for Florida Atlantic University. US-born Porter is eligible for Sunday's Scottish Cup meeting with Aberdeen at Petershill Park. "I am stoked for this opportunity and can't...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy