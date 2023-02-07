Read full article on original website
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Trump Ordered To Pay Hillary Clinton And Others $1 Million
A major ruling came down in court on Thursday, as former President Donald Trump and his attorney were both sanctioned by a District Court judge in Florida. The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks issued the sanctions due to a lawsuit Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, filed against Hillary Clinton and dozens of other officials. Middlebrooks called the lawsuit "completely frivolous," according to Politico.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
SOTU POLL: Whopping 72 Percent Approved of Biden Speech — Including 43% of Republicans
A whopping 72 percent of viewers approved of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union speech — including 43 percent of Republicans who watched. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and a raucous majority it turned out to be.
‘I Can’t Wait for This Guy to Die’: Atlantic Writer Relays GOP Insiders’ Lack of Strategy to Purge Trump
Atlantic writer McKay Coppins appeared on Monday’s OutFront on CNN to discuss his latest piece, in which he describes a Republican Party desperate to be rid of Donald Trump. As the article notes, however, no one seems to have a plan to do that. “Press them hard enough, and...
BBC
This is what Americans thought of the State of the Union
President Biden delivered his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday - the annual speech in which the US president sets out his agenda and tries to sell his accomplishments to the public. So what did Americans make of it?. Viewers around the country, with a range of political...
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Josh Hawley Introduces 'Pelosi Act' Bill to Ban Congress Members From Owning Stocks
It may be tough to get bipartisan support for this bill.
Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance
WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Schiff hit with ethics complaint one day into Senate campaign for using Trump impeachment video
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust on Friday filed a complaint requesting the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate Rep. Adam Schiff for alleged violations.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Donald Trump Loses Yet Another Lawyer as Legal Troubles Worsen
Alina Habba, who was recently fined for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit, is no longer Trump's counsel in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation suit.
Famed Television Star Running For Congress
There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
