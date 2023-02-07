Kyla Sampson: The Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week

Senior guard Kyla Sampson has been named the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Senior basketball player Kyla Sampson has been named the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

Returning to a regular starting role following a knee injury, Sampson has helped keep the Lady Raiders competitive during the final stretch of the regular season.

Following a strong performance on senior night, this is Sampson’s first career recognition.

Athletic Profile

Year: Senior

Winter Sport: Basketball

Position: Point Guard

Years on Varsity: 3 Years

“CAREER HIGH” WITH KYLA SAMPSON

The Richmond girls’ basketball team has begun to overcome a slow start to the season in part because of Sampson’s return to the court after missing all of last season. She made her season debut during the holiday tournament and has steadily played more minutes each game.

Last week, the Lady Raiders split a pair of Sandhills Athletic Conference games against Union Pines and Lee County high schools. Currently, Richmond sits in third place in the standings and Sampson averaged 8.0 points between the two games.

Opening the week at home against Union Pines, Richmond lost 40-27. In the game, Sampson netted a three-pointer in the third quarter, which cut the Lady Raiders’ deficit to just three points.

Her biggest contribution of the season came three nights later, as Richmond hosted Lee County. Celebrating her senior night along with C’Nedra Hinson and Nyla Stroman, Sampson scored a career-high 13 points en route to a 47-33 redemption win.

Part of an 11-1 scoring stretch in the second quarter, Sampson connected on a pair of three-pointers for her six first-half points. Both triples came from the right wing.

With Richmond trailing by a point entering the fourth, Sampson netted her final seven points in the closing eight minutes. Following a bucket by Hinson to give the team a two-point lead, Sampson rattled off the next seven points for the Lady Raiders.

She started with a pair of free throws, followed by a floater in the paint and the final of her three triples from downtown. That three-pointer proved to be the eventual game-winning shot with 4:10 left to play.

The Lady Raiders (9-13, 6-5 SAC) will wrap up the regular season on Friday at first-place Scotland High School, starting at 6 p.m.

Senior guard Kyla Sampson connects on a three-pointer during senior night. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH KYLA SAMPSON

In her video interview, Sampson talks about her senior night performance, explains how she’s acclimated herself back to game speed and shares her hopes for the team down the stretch.

The Richmond Observer will publish its Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week soon.