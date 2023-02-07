Sign Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs is joining fellow Aussie Jordan Mailata at Super Bowl

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kristy Williams For Daily Mail Australia and NCA NewsWire
Footage from Philadelphia Eagles practice ahead of next Monday's Super Bowl may indicate Aussie punter Arryn Siposs will take his place alongside compatriot Jordan Mailata against the Chiefs.

The former AFL star, who shared a forward 50 at St Kilda with superstar Nick Riewoldt, had been on the Eagles' injury reserve list since hurting his ankle on December 11 during a brilliant play from a blocked punt.

The 30-year-old had been performing strongly throughout the season, averaging 45.6 yards per punt, with 16 inside the 20.

He was replaced by veteran Brett Kern as both punter and place-kick holder - though he was poor in the Eagles NFC Championship win over the 49ers, leading coach Nick Sirianni to desperately hope Siposs could make it back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ldvff_0kfiVTRc00

Fortunately, the Eagles have opened a 21-day practice window for Siposs, during which they can add him back to the active player roster, though it is not yet known or confirmed whether he will suit up in the biggest game of his life.

But footage from practice earlier in the week would indicate the former AFL star, who joined the Eagles in 2021 after joining the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2020, seems to indicate Siposs is every chance of playing.

Multiple images and videos show Siposs holding the ball for kicker Jake Elliott, as well as taking punting snaps.

Kern could only be seen way off to the side, not practicing.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Arryn Siposs is holding early on in practice. Brett Kern is standing in the end zone, doesn’t have his helmet with him. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://t.co/AOQisxjbST">pic.twitter.com/AOQisxjbST</a></p>&mdash; EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) <a href="https://twitter.com/EJSmith94/status/1621582221768261632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 3, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Arryn Siposs holding and Brett Kern not practicing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://t.co/7wTdJIPjwV">pic.twitter.com/7wTdJIPjwV</a></p>&mdash; John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) <a href="https://twitter.com/JFMcMullen/status/1621582304354177026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 3, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Nick Sirianni is happy to see Eagles punter Arryn Siposs.<br>He could return for the Super Bowl. <a href="https://t.co/ri42RUWDWv">pic.twitter.com/ri42RUWDWv</a></p>&mdash; John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) <a href="https://twitter.com/JClarkNBCS/status/1621583535713783810?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 3, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

There is not really a valid reason to do that unless he will play (barring some heartbreaking last-minute injury.

It's not a participation game where you have to ensure everyone gets a go at practice. It's the Super Bowl.

No matter what, Siposs is ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdlZ2_0kfiVTRc00

'I've always got to anticipate (that I'm playing). If I don't think that, then I'm not doing anything good by me,' he said after his reactivation by the Eagles.

'I'm going out there to prepare to play and that's all there is to it. Whatever happens, happens but it's a great opportunity to go out there and do my thing.

'I feel like I could have played (against the 49ers last week), definitely. Mentally and physically I was ready to go.

' That's the only thing I need to concentrate on the whole time - making sure I'm doing everything I can to make sure that I'm good.

' It's great to be in this situation now to hopefully go out in two weeks and be a part of it. Now it's just about using these two weeks to full prepare and be ready to go.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5PRH_0kfiVTRc00

Siposs and Mailata are set to become just the third and fourth Australians to play in the Super Bowl, if the former Saints forward is, as expected, given the nods to put the pads on and kick them towards a win.

And what a story they would have to tell if they can get those coveted rings.

